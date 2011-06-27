  1. Home
Used 1996 BMW 3 Series 328is Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.2/426.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque207 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.7 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room52.1 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.
Measurements
Length174.5 in.
Curb weight3120 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.2 cu.ft.
Height53.8 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alaska Blue Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Jet Black
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Montreal Blue Metallic
