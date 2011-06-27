  1. Home
Used 1996 BMW 3 Series Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 6Inline 4
Combined MPG232123
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg18/26 mpg20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)274.0/397.3 mi.295.2/426.4 mi.328.0/475.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.7 gal.16.4 gal.16.4 gal.
Combined MPG232123
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque133 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm207 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm133 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l2.8 l1.9 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 6000 rpm190 hp @ 5300 rpm138 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.34.1 ft.34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.37.1 in.36.7 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.2 in.
Front shoulder room54.0 in.53.5 in.53.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.36.7 in.35.9 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.34.0 in.32.7 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.53.3 in.52.1 in.
Measurements
Length165.7 in.174.5 in.174.5 in.
Curb weight2745 lbs.3120 lbs.2976 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.10.3 cu.ft.9.2 cu.ft.
Height54.8 in.53.8 in.53.8 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.106.3 in.106.3 in.
Width66.9 in.66.9 in.67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alpine White
  • Bright Red
  • Jet Black
  • Montreal Blue Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Alaska Blue Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
no
  • Jet Black
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Alpine White
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Montreal Blue Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
