Used 1996 BMW 3 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews
Soooo fun to drive! Even with 200,000mi!
This car has by far been the most reliable car I've ever owned. I previously had a '94 325is and a '95 Mercedes Benz c280. The car is alot like my 325is but It has more options and It just looks much better. I have driven this car from DC to NYC many times without issues. The only problems that I've had so far is that the driver electronic seat backrest tilt doesn't function anymore. It just needs a new plastic gear for the seat motor. Another thing is that Over the years the black leather has become severely dried out because of the sun. These minor things dont bother me much. I just love the way the car handles and the looks I get from people when I drive around town.
My First BMW
I couldn't pass up the opportunity to buy this car. I have never owned anything close to this car before. I have driven many north american and a few european models and this car's driving experience exceeded all of those and my expectations. The engine is silky smooth right to the redline and puts out plenty of go. Although the auto transmission may not provide as much pure joy as the stick, the manual shift option comes close. The suspension is pure genius. Never too harsh, it provides a stable, confidence inspiring platform at any speed or road condition. Drop the top, and this little white car goes from attractive to gorgeous. Every time I drive it, I can't stop smiling.
BMW 328 IC Convertible
I traded a Dodge Ram Diesel with problems for this vehicle. I have had a few problems. Radio display dim, climate control not working, and fast wear of pulleys and bearings. Overall a very good car and would recommend to anyone looking for a good used vehicle.
A thoroughbred driven in partnership
I am writing this 1996 BMW 318 ci Review after driving (owning seems too…well…dominate) for 18 years. We have 228,000 miles on a 4 cyl - 5 speed thoroughbred. I love this car. It’s my perfect sports car. Great handling with plenty of get-up-and-go without being overpowered. Hate over powered. Sports cars are made to be driven in partnership not rocketship. I’ve replaced the struts and a few brakes and rotors. Still have the same clutch and same top, although the mechanism is a little creaky with age. My previous sports cars were a 1955 MG TF and a 1960 Jag X150. The Jag was great but hard to keep running and the TF was fun, but truly underpowered. Our BMW is perfect. I can’t part with it…and probably never will.
Great Date Car
Found it on a used Corvette lot. Sat in both but found my old body liked the BMW better. Every woman in my life perfered the BMW. Drives and looks like a dream.Haven't had all the electrical problems yet except it says to "check coolant" from time to time, nothing wrong. Had to replace the low pressure power steering hose and the fan belt tensioner assembly. At 65K miles the tensioner pulley would scream at start up. Never owned a car that required that fix. The dealer spent close to $1000 fixing or replacing the top cable system.
