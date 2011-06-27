Used 1995 BMW 3 Series 325is Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.4/447.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque181 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower189 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.7 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.9 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.
Measurements
Length174.5 in.
Curb weight3087 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.2 cu.ft.
Height53.8 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Fjord Gray Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Dark Green II
  • Devine Blue Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Navarro Violet Metallic
  • Daytona Violet Metallic
  • Alpine White III
  • Alaska Blue Metallic
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Sienna Orange Metallic
  • Madeira Black
  • Samoa Blue Metallic
  • Dakar Yellow
  • Arctic Gray Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Ascot Green Metallic
  • Avus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Sorrento Blue Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic Pearl
  • Aspen Silver Metallic
  • Cordoba Red Metallic
  • Mojave Brown Metallic
  • Montreal Blue Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
Related Used 1995 BMW 3 Series 325is info

