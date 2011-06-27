Used 1995 BMW 3 Series 318ti Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)326.8/498.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque129 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.
Measurements
Height54.8 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Length165.7 in.
Width66.9 in.
Curb weight2734 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aspen Silver Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Alpine White
  • Alaska Blue Metallic
  • Navarro Violet Metallic
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Daytona Violet Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Fjord Gray Metallic
  • Cordoba Red Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Mojave Brown Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Sienna Orange Metallic
  • Montreal Blue Metallic
  • Ascot Green Metallic
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Sorrento Blue Metallic
  • Alpine White III
  • Orient Blue Metallic Pearl
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Avus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Madeira Black
  • Devine Blue Metallic
  • Samoa Blue Metallic
  • Dakar Yellow
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Dark Green II
