Used 1995 BMW 3 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews
'95 318IS
Purchased this car with 19000 miles on the clock. Have meticulously maintained since. Only significant repair was replacement of the ball joints around 100K. Other than that, only routine maintenance, brakes, tires, tune-ups and fluid changes (I switched to all synthetic). Exterior still looks like new. Plan to keep the car until she reaches 150K
Super Fun Car !!
This has been the best car! I bought it for myself, then my wife took it from me, then when our son turned 16 guess what? he took it. Great car for him. Handling is awesome!! Power is great and so is gas mileage!! No problems with this car, actually looking to buy another one in North Carolina. It now has over 235,000 miles and I wouldn't be afraid to drive it across country tomorrow.
I will never buy another model year!
Bought my baby with 75k on her. She appeared to be in super shape for the $8500 I was paying. I was wrong, it was in awesome condition and I have never looked back once! All I do is change the oil, wash it weekly, wax it monthly and it keeps a smile on my face every time I turn the key! Do yourself a favor and buy the automatic option (if you can find one you like under 100k miles), its worth it and the stick does nothing for me!
Get one
I wanted a weekend convertible - this car is perfect for that. Mine is Morea Green Metallic (truly beautiful) with Sport Package. Fairly quick, very fast, superb handling. Bought it early '09 with 81,000 miles for $5300 and dropped $700 in it immediately for some needed attention. Stole it. Fantastic shape inside and out. It lives in my garage except for spring/summer/fall evenings and weekends. Love driving it to Kansas State football games in the fall. Very handy to have around when one of my daily drivers is in the shop.
Get one
Bought mine in early 2009 with 81,000 miles. I'D DO IT AGAIN. Fairly quick, very fast. Handling is athletic and certain. Styling is timeless. Mine is not a daily driver because I hope to have it 'till I leave for Glory. Color is Morea Green (see it to appreciate it!). Bought this rather than a 2-seater so that my wife and kids (or another couple) could enjoy the ride together!
