Used 1994 BMW 3 Series Features & Specs

More about the 1994 3 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG222222
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg19/27 mpg19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)326.8/498.8 mi.326.8/464.4 mi.326.8/464.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.17.2 gal.17.2 gal.
Combined MPG222222
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque129 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm129 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm129 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size1.8 l1.8 l1.8 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 6000 rpm138 hp @ 6000 rpm138 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Turning circleno34.1 ft.34.1 ft.
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.36.7 in.37.1 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.41.2 in.41.1 in.
Front shoulder roomno53.2 in.53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.3 in.35.9 in.36.7 in.
Rear leg room28.1 in.32.7 in.34.0 in.
Rear shoulder roomno52.1 in.53.3 in.
Measurements
Length174.5 in.174.5 in.174.5 in.
Curb weight3352 lbs.2866 lbs.2866 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.0 cu.ft.9.2 cu.ft.10.3 cu.ft.
Height53.1 in.53.8 in.54.8 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.106.3 in.106.3 in.
Width67.3 in.67.3 in.66.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Samoa Blue Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Samana Beige Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Orient Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Arctic Gray Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Granite Silver Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Alpine White II
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Samana Beige Metallic
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Granite Silver Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Alpine White II
  • Orient Blue Metallic
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Samoa Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Arctic Gray Metallic
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Samoa Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Alpine White II
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Samana Beige Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Granite Silver Metallic
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Arctic Gray Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Morea Green Metallic
