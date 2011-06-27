  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 3 Series
  4. Used 1993 BMW 3 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 BMW 3 Series 325is Features & Specs

More about the 1993 3 Series
Overview
See 3 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.4/447.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque181 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower189 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.7 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.9 in.
Measurements
Length174.5 in.
Curb weight3087 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.
Height53.8 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Azure Blue Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Iceland Green Metallic
  • Alpine White II
  • Avus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Granite Silver Metallic
  • Mugello Red
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
See 3 Series Inventory

Related Used 1993 BMW 3 Series 325is info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles