Used 1993 BMW 3 Series 325i Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)246.0/360.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque164 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.7 in.
Front leg room39.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.9 in.
Measurements
Length170.2 in.
Curb weight2988 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.0 cu.ft.
Height53.9 in.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width64.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Granite Silver Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Alpine White II
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Azure Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Avus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Mugello Red
  • Iceland Green Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Brocade Red Metallic
