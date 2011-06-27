  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 3 Series
  4. Used 1992 BMW 3 Series
  5. Used 1992 BMW 3 Series Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 BMW 3 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 3 Series
5(83%)4(0%)3(0%)2(17%)1(0%)
4.5
6 reviews
Write a review
See all 3 Series for sale
List Price Estimate
$773 - $1,864
Used 3 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Drive It Like You Stole It!

The Stig, 08/22/2009
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought this car at 150,000km's and I'm now approaching 250,000km's. I expect the bimmer to last much longer - car is in excellent condition. Although not as quick as its 6-cyclinder counterparts its an economical bimmer with enough juice for spirited driving and great handling. Overtime I've replaced many parts which are known to be weak in this model including: water pump, head gasket, strut tower mounts, ball joints...(all preventative maintenance, not broken) otherwise car has run with few problems over the years. Only failures: bolt in clutch linkage broke at 224,000km's ($10 part, $300 tow to garage); fog light connection a little loose... the bracket broke off in cooler weather.

Report Abuse

What a car!`

clrox, 01/17/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Runs great-performance when you need it and excellent reliability. I drive over 100 miles a day so I get to know my cars and this one is going to stay!

Report Abuse

Not Bad

BMWMAN, 03/14/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My bmw 325is is 10 years old and runing great with 105,000 miles

Report Abuse

Owned this car for 15 years

Bimmer, 05/21/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This was an exciting car to drive. Bought it 1 year old. It has been very reliable over the years with only an air condition problem that seems to be reoccurring every couple of years. I have now given it to my daughter to attend University. Still going strong after all these years.

Report Abuse

BMW 3 series a bust

CABMW, 02/19/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

There are so many things wrong.Don't know where to start.Plastic radiator lasts maybe 3 yrs at best.Always in the shop.Never buy BMW again!!!

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 3 Series for sale

Related Used 1992 BMW 3 Series Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles