Used 1992 BMW 3 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews
Drive It Like You Stole It!
I bought this car at 150,000km's and I'm now approaching 250,000km's. I expect the bimmer to last much longer - car is in excellent condition. Although not as quick as its 6-cyclinder counterparts its an economical bimmer with enough juice for spirited driving and great handling. Overtime I've replaced many parts which are known to be weak in this model including: water pump, head gasket, strut tower mounts, ball joints...(all preventative maintenance, not broken) otherwise car has run with few problems over the years. Only failures: bolt in clutch linkage broke at 224,000km's ($10 part, $300 tow to garage); fog light connection a little loose... the bracket broke off in cooler weather.
What a car!`
Runs great-performance when you need it and excellent reliability. I drive over 100 miles a day so I get to know my cars and this one is going to stay!
Not Bad
My bmw 325is is 10 years old and runing great with 105,000 miles
Owned this car for 15 years
This was an exciting car to drive. Bought it 1 year old. It has been very reliable over the years with only an air condition problem that seems to be reoccurring every couple of years. I have now given it to my daughter to attend University. Still going strong after all these years.
BMW 3 series a bust
There are so many things wrong.Don't know where to start.Plastic radiator lasts maybe 3 yrs at best.Always in the shop.Never buy BMW again!!!
Sponsored cars related to the 3 Series
Related Used 1992 BMW 3 Series Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner