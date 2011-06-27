Used 1992 BMW 3 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

Drive It Like You Stole It! The Stig , 08/22/2009 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this car at 150,000km's and I'm now approaching 250,000km's. I expect the bimmer to last much longer - car is in excellent condition. Although not as quick as its 6-cyclinder counterparts its an economical bimmer with enough juice for spirited driving and great handling. Overtime I've replaced many parts which are known to be weak in this model including: water pump, head gasket, strut tower mounts, ball joints...(all preventative maintenance, not broken) otherwise car has run with few problems over the years. Only failures: bolt in clutch linkage broke at 224,000km's ($10 part, $300 tow to garage); fog light connection a little loose... the bracket broke off in cooler weather. Report Abuse

What a car!` clrox , 01/17/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Runs great-performance when you need it and excellent reliability. I drive over 100 miles a day so I get to know my cars and this one is going to stay! Report Abuse

Not Bad BMWMAN , 03/14/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My bmw 325is is 10 years old and runing great with 105,000 miles Report Abuse

Owned this car for 15 years Bimmer , 05/21/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This was an exciting car to drive. Bought it 1 year old. It has been very reliable over the years with only an air condition problem that seems to be reoccurring every couple of years. I have now given it to my daughter to attend University. Still going strong after all these years. Report Abuse