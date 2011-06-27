Used 1992 BMW 3 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews
I'm the owner, the only owner.
I purchased my BMW 325ic in 1992.I have kept every service record.This car is my baby.It is very fun to drive, has a good-sized back seat.The body was painted last year (cashmere) and I had all new leather put inside.I also installed the ultimate luxury-- cupholders.The body style looks exactly like a vintage Mercedes.Because it is getting up in years, it has needed several new parts: brake linings, exhaust system and now, the air conditioning kit.I am considering a new car so I have not had the air fixed yet.Also, the chocolate top needs to be replaced but bathtub caulk keeps it from leaking. If you have the opportunity to own one of these, take it. People stop and ask me about it.
Bang for the Buck
My 318i is not a rocket but really has much more power than I expected. Daily driver. Handles great, all power, heated seats.Cold A/C. The "pleather" interior holds up much much better than most of the leather 325's I have seen. Mine still looks new. Only problem I have had is a Slave cylinder.
good value and style
Attractive car, fun to drive, 4 cyl has the power to accelerate and cruise along at freeway speeds - no problem. Easy on gas, solid car, fun to drive and attractive body style. Good value for the money.
watch out for the factory defect.
intereting little car with lots of features. not a really fast ride but okay for a slow weekend drive.
love it
great reliable not to fast great for a teen driver
