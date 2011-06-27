Used 1992 BMW 3 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

sheila davis , 02/02/2010

I purchased my BMW 325ic in 1992.I have kept every service record.This car is my baby.It is very fun to drive, has a good-sized back seat.The body was painted last year (cashmere) and I had all new leather put inside.I also installed the ultimate luxury-- cupholders.The body style looks exactly like a vintage Mercedes.Because it is getting up in years, it has needed several new parts: brake linings, exhaust system and now, the air conditioning kit.I am considering a new car so I have not had the air fixed yet.Also, the chocolate top needs to be replaced but bathtub caulk keeps it from leaking. If you have the opportunity to own one of these, take it. People stop and ask me about it.