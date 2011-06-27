Used 1991 BMW 3 Series 325iX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)246.0/360.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque164 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 5800 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room39.6 in.
Measurements
Length170.3 in.
Curb weight2999 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width65.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Alpine White II
  • Azure Blue Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Titan Red
  • Iceland Green Metallic
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Granite Silver Metallic
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Vulkan Gray
  • Brilliant Red
  • Nautic Green
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Brocade Red Metallic
