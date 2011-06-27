  1. Home
Used 1991 BMW 3 Series 325i Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)246.0/360.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque164 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room39.6 in.
Measurements
Length170.2 in.
Curb weight2988 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.0 cu.ft.
Height53.9 in.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width64.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Nautic Green
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Vulkan Gray
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Alpine White II
  • Granite Silver Metallic
  • Titan Red
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Azure Blue Metallic
  • Iceland Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
