Used 1991 BMW 3 Series 318i Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.0/348.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque127 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower134 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.7 in.
Front leg room39.6 in.
Measurements
Length170.2 in.
Curb weight2867 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.0 cu.ft.
Height53.9 in.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width64.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Titan Red
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Nautic Green
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Vulkan Gray
  • Azure Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Granite Silver Metallic
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Alpine White II
  • Jet Black
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Iceland Green Metallic
