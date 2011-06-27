Used 1991 BMW 3 Series Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Inline 4
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|18
|21
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/22 mpg
|18/24 mpg
|15/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|262.4/360.8 mi.
|261.0/348.0 mi.
|246.0/360.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.4 gal.
|14.5 gal.
|16.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|21
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|164 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
|127 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
|164 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|1.8 l
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|168 hp @ 5800 rpm
|134 hp @ 6000 rpm
|168 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Inline 4
|Inline 6
|Turning circle
|no
|34.4 ft.
|34.4 ft.
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.5 in.
|37.7 in.
|38.5 in.
|Front leg room
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|Measurements
|Height
|54.3 in.
|53.9 in.
|53.9 in.
|Wheel base
|101.2 in.
|101.2 in.
|101.2 in.
|Length
|176.8 in.
|170.2 in.
|170.2 in.
|Width
|64.8 in.
|64.8 in.
|64.8 in.
|Curb weight
|no
|2867 lbs.
|2988 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|no
|11.0 cu.ft.
|11.0 cu.ft.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the 3 Series
Related Used 1991 BMW 3 Series info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3