Used 1991 BMW 3 Series Features & Specs

More about the 1991 3 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 4Inline 6
Combined MPG182118
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg18/24 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)262.4/360.8 mi.261.0/348.0 mi.246.0/360.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.14.5 gal.16.4 gal.
Combined MPG182118
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque164 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm127 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm164 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.5 l1.8 l2.5 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 5800 rpm134 hp @ 6000 rpm168 hp @ 5800 rpm
CylindersInline 6Inline 4Inline 6
Turning circleno34.4 ft.34.4 ft.
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.37.7 in.38.5 in.
Front leg room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
Measurements
Height54.3 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Wheel base101.2 in.101.2 in.101.2 in.
Length176.8 in.170.2 in.170.2 in.
Width64.8 in.64.8 in.64.8 in.
Curb weightno2867 lbs.2988 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in placeno11.0 cu.ft.11.0 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Vulkan Gray
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Titan Red
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Nautic Green
  • Brilliant Red
  • Azure Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Granite Silver Metallic
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Alpine White II
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Iceland Green Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
