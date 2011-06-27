Used 1991 BMW 3 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

Love this car howard , 05/02/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have had many cars in my life but this is my favorite. I just love this car. The timeless classic style and she handles great. This is my first BMW. I bought it on a whim for $1800 and instantly fell in love with her. She runs great but needs some minor fixes. My new passion and hobby will be to provide all the TLC she needs and restore her to the ultimate driving machine she was meant to be. Report Abuse

Great car! gocanes14 , 07/16/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I just recently got a 318is and it is a fun little car to drive. It has almost 200,000 miles on it and needs some things like new struts, rack and pinion, timing chain. It handles pretty good and I get pretty good mpgs when I dont drive it hard. Report Abuse

Best Value for a Fun Car Bill-B , 07/28/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My previous car was a 1993 Miata, and I didn't have high expectations for this car. I was wrong. This has been my favorite car so far. The car could be called underpowered, but then again an inline six was available for more power. The only work I have done is a waterpump and the belts. The car is a great daily driver, but the 4.10 diff makes it rev high at highway speeds. I love the ride of the car, firm but comfortable. I have H&R springs, Bilstein shocks, and suspension technique swaybars. I do look to upgrade the car in the future with a Downing Atlanta Supercharger (197 whp) and stiffer springs. Overall an awesome car that has classic good looks and drives well. Report Abuse

Great Car John Scott , 12/16/2015 318is 2dr Coupe 0 of 2 people found this review helpful Performance Comfort Reliability Report Abuse