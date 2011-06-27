  1. Home
Used 1991 BMW 3 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

4.9
22 reviews
Love this car

howard, 05/02/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have had many cars in my life but this is my favorite. I just love this car. The timeless classic style and she handles great. This is my first BMW. I bought it on a whim for $1800 and instantly fell in love with her. She runs great but needs some minor fixes. My new passion and hobby will be to provide all the TLC she needs and restore her to the ultimate driving machine she was meant to be.

Great car!

gocanes14, 07/16/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I just recently got a 318is and it is a fun little car to drive. It has almost 200,000 miles on it and needs some things like new struts, rack and pinion, timing chain. It handles pretty good and I get pretty good mpgs when I dont drive it hard.

Best Value for a Fun Car

Bill-B, 07/28/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My previous car was a 1993 Miata, and I didn't have high expectations for this car. I was wrong. This has been my favorite car so far. The car could be called underpowered, but then again an inline six was available for more power. The only work I have done is a waterpump and the belts. The car is a great daily driver, but the 4.10 diff makes it rev high at highway speeds. I love the ride of the car, firm but comfortable. I have H&R springs, Bilstein shocks, and suspension technique swaybars. I do look to upgrade the car in the future with a Downing Atlanta Supercharger (197 whp) and stiffer springs. Overall an awesome car that has classic good looks and drives well.

Great Car

John Scott, 12/16/2015
318is 2dr Coupe
0 of 2 people found this review helpful

Artie, my fiery red beamer

" Artie Beamer ", 09/05/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I just purchased my 1991 BMW 318is coupe. I was looking for a car to replace my 1994 Volvo 850; I loved my Volvo but it was literally falling apart. I wanted to purchase a Land Rover Discovery Series SUV, but read so many bad reviews on this vehicle. My son and I were looking at cars at my favorite car lot; my son spotted the BMW at the back of the lot. It caught our eye. It was a one owner car in excellent condition; one look and we were hooked. I made an offer and the car was mine. My son and I waxed Artie and scented him with air freshener. Everywhere we go; people ask where did you get that car. It is definitely an eye capturer. My son says, aren't you glad I made you give up the Volvo.

