  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 3 Series
  4. Used 1991 BMW 3 Series
  5. Used 1991 BMW 3 Series Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1991 BMW 3 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 3 Series
5(89%)4(11%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
9 reviews
Write a review
See all 3 Series for sale
List Price Estimate
$773 - $1,864
Used 3 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

My New Baby

stevo, 06/11/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I just bought this car, and in doing so I have learned a hard life's lesson. Have you car inspected before buying. I have not received the bill on repairs yet, but my trusty mechanic is ringing up some numbers and I don't expect them to be cheap. I have to over haul the entire suspension front and rear and then replace the clutch and fix a crazy amount of leaks that began after the 3 hour drive home after purchasing plus many many more items. After all this though, I freaking LOVE this car and no amount of money will force me to part from the sexy style and classic feel. Even on bad suspension she drove like a dream. It's my first classic BMW and definitely wont be my last.

Report Abuse

Affordable luxury car

weterb, 09/05/2005
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Excellent acceleration, handing, fuel economy. Sounds like a symphony as it works. A car with design depth. A 15 year old car that still is up to date and still turns heads.

Report Abuse

Cabrio 4 ever

325i Cab, 01/30/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I find this car fantastic, its fun to own and drive besides minor repairs it has been very reliable and not expensive to run and maintain. It still turns heads and is almost 16 years old!!! Good style BMW. The car has a split personality and will be very docile if left to its own devices but will become a beast if you demand it of it which brings me to the only thing I could do without is the relatively flat power band until the engine speeds over 3500RPM from where it just rockets to the red line with a fantastic engine sound that just encourages you to keep your foot down. I would advise anyone interested in such a car to buy it, if in good nick, and you wont look back

Report Abuse

New Classic BMW

DavisKL, 03/22/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought used from private party. Aprox. 70,000 miles, great condition all around, everything works great. I've owned 3 cars like this one and can safely say that they are VERY reliable. Of course, as old as they are, buy one as nice as you can, and treat it with a little TLC and it should reward you for years to come. If you want a daily driver, this could work, but serves much better as a cheap classic car for summer fun.

Report Abuse

love my red

ragtopper, 03/07/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Almost didn't buy this sweet little car, then the dealer dropped the price, so I took a closer look. Car had no working ac, was dripping oil like crazy, and had steering wheel wobble. I took a leap of faith and went for it. I went to work on the ac problem first preparing myself for the first big bimmer bill. It was missing a 12 buck belt. Then I tackled the oil leak. Loose bolts attaching the oil pan. Tightened them up and it hasn't leaked a drop since. Steering wheel vibration was caused by someone adding aftermarket momo wheels and not using hub centric spacer rings with the rotor extensions. This car currently has 198k miles and just flat out drives and corners like a dream. Love it.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 3 Series for sale

Related Used 1991 BMW 3 Series Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles