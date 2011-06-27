Used 1991 BMW 3 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

My New Baby stevo , 06/11/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I just bought this car, and in doing so I have learned a hard life's lesson. Have you car inspected before buying. I have not received the bill on repairs yet, but my trusty mechanic is ringing up some numbers and I don't expect them to be cheap. I have to over haul the entire suspension front and rear and then replace the clutch and fix a crazy amount of leaks that began after the 3 hour drive home after purchasing plus many many more items. After all this though, I freaking LOVE this car and no amount of money will force me to part from the sexy style and classic feel. Even on bad suspension she drove like a dream. It's my first classic BMW and definitely wont be my last. Report Abuse

Affordable luxury car weterb , 09/05/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Excellent acceleration, handing, fuel economy. Sounds like a symphony as it works. A car with design depth. A 15 year old car that still is up to date and still turns heads. Report Abuse

Cabrio 4 ever 325i Cab , 01/30/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I find this car fantastic, its fun to own and drive besides minor repairs it has been very reliable and not expensive to run and maintain. It still turns heads and is almost 16 years old!!! Good style BMW. The car has a split personality and will be very docile if left to its own devices but will become a beast if you demand it of it which brings me to the only thing I could do without is the relatively flat power band until the engine speeds over 3500RPM from where it just rockets to the red line with a fantastic engine sound that just encourages you to keep your foot down. I would advise anyone interested in such a car to buy it, if in good nick, and you wont look back Report Abuse

New Classic BMW DavisKL , 03/22/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought used from private party. Aprox. 70,000 miles, great condition all around, everything works great. I've owned 3 cars like this one and can safely say that they are VERY reliable. Of course, as old as they are, buy one as nice as you can, and treat it with a little TLC and it should reward you for years to come. If you want a daily driver, this could work, but serves much better as a cheap classic car for summer fun. Report Abuse