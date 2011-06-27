Used 1990 BMW 3 Series 325is Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)262.4/360.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque164 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.7 in.
Front leg room39.6 in.
Measurements
Length170.3 in.
Curb weight2845 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.
Height54.3 in.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width64.8 in.
