Used 1990 BMW 3 Series 325i Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|262.4/360.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|164 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|168 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.7 in.
|Front leg room
|39.6 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|170.3 in.
|Curb weight
|2810 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.3 cu.ft.
|Height
|54.3 in.
|Wheel base
|101.2 in.
|Width
|64.8 in.
Related Used 1990 BMW 3 Series 325i info
Shop used vehicles in your area
Popular new car reviews and ratings
Vehicle rankings by type
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles