Used 1990 BMW 3 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

My Fun Secret Hwy1Cruiser , 09/12/2005 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I purchased this car for $2500, with 180k miles on it so it needed some basic mechanical attention. Mostly tired parts, but nothing wrong with the engine at all. Being that I have access to parts at cost and I do all my own work, it may not be a fair assessment however I LOVE this car! For me the parts are cheap, the work is easy and as long as you take care of the wear items, it will run forever. OK maybe not forever but I recently turned 200,000 miles and I'm proud of it. I look forward to hitting the 250k mark. I will drive this car anywhere without worry. This weekend I am taking it to LA from San Francisco and expect it to be a sweet ride down Hwy 1!

Oldie but Goodie (update) zoolander1 , 08/16/2013 325i 4dr Sedan 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought a 1989 BMW 325i with 138k miles from its original owner. She now has 186k. It's in perfect running condition and cosmetically it's near perfect if not immaculate. I changed the transmission and made it a 5 speed just for preferance but the 4 Speed automatic transmission was flawless. I get about 23.5 combined mpg with either transmission with mostly hwy driving. I highly recommend this car to anyone looking for a cool vintage car on a budget. Given you perform the proper maintenance, this car will not let you down and it's a great daily with decent MPG. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

THIS IS THE BEST BMW 3 SERIES! not available , 08/06/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I really have a 1987 BMW, but the site does not go back that far. I bought it in late 1987 and I love it so much. I only have 37,770 miles on it...right now!!!!!!!!!! In 1999, I had only 13,000 miles on it, but I drove it more because I wanted more thrills. I love the engine. It is so great!!! 170 horsepower is a lot for a little hot car. I can smoke new Civics, Mazda 3's, and Accords. But, those cars are easy. They have Japanese. I have PURE GERMAN! I have not upgraded anything because it is hot as it is. I like the 4 door design and never let anyone eat or drink in it. I still have that leather smell in the car and it is still very strong!!!

BMW 325ix -Great value ix1990guy , 03/03/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car is great fun to drive, reliable, and comfortable. Maintenance is a bit more expensive than my small Japanese cars have been, but this car feels more solid and is just a blast to drive. The real benefit comes in the heavy rains and snow. When others are on the side of the road, I keep on going! Overall, a good value for the money but not so practical that it's boring -- it's a blast.