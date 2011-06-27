2019 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
3 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback
340i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$68,236*
Total Cash Price
$54,919
330i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$69,601*
Total Cash Price
$56,017
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 3 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback 340i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,055
|$1,092
|$1,130
|$1,170
|$1,211
|$5,658
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$701
|$3,118
|$3,116
|$6,935
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,203
|$1,852
|$3,055
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,242
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,426
|Financing
|$2,954
|$2,375
|$1,758
|$1,100
|$398
|$8,585
|Depreciation
|$15,081
|$4,767
|$3,894
|$4,363
|$3,814
|$31,919
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,151
|$10,154
|$9,459
|$12,988
|$12,484
|$68,236
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 3 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback 330i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,076
|$1,114
|$1,153
|$1,193
|$1,235
|$5,771
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$715
|$3,180
|$3,178
|$7,074
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,227
|$1,889
|$3,116
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,287
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,475
|Financing
|$3,013
|$2,423
|$1,793
|$1,122
|$406
|$8,757
|Depreciation
|$15,383
|$4,862
|$3,972
|$4,450
|$3,890
|$32,557
|Fuel
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$9,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,614
|$10,357
|$9,648
|$13,248
|$12,734
|$69,601
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 3 Series Gran Turismo
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo in Virginia is:not available
