Estimated values
2019 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,482
|$33,678
|$35,153
|Clean
|$31,897
|$33,063
|$34,497
|Average
|$30,726
|$31,833
|$33,187
|Rough
|$29,556
|$30,603
|$31,876
2019 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 340i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$36,210
|$37,763
|$39,675
|Clean
|$35,557
|$37,073
|$38,935
|Average
|$34,253
|$35,693
|$37,456
|Rough
|$32,948
|$34,314
|$35,977