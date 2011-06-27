Used 2018 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
3 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback
340i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$59,058*
Total Cash Price
$36,196
330i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$60,239*
Total Cash Price
$36,920
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 3 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback 340i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,055
|$1,087
|$1,119
|$1,153
|$1,187
|$5,601
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$3,125
|$2,047
|$1,809
|$6,981
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,142
|$1,761
|$1,898
|$2,043
|$6,844
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,934
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,118
|Financing
|$1,947
|$1,565
|$1,159
|$725
|$262
|$5,658
|Depreciation
|$8,490
|$4,080
|$3,590
|$3,182
|$2,856
|$22,198
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,245
|$9,794
|$12,730
|$11,039
|$10,250
|$59,058
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 3 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback 330i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,076
|$1,109
|$1,141
|$1,176
|$1,211
|$5,713
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$3,188
|$2,088
|$1,845
|$7,121
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,165
|$1,796
|$1,936
|$2,084
|$6,981
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,973
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,160
|Financing
|$1,986
|$1,596
|$1,182
|$740
|$267
|$5,771
|Depreciation
|$8,660
|$4,162
|$3,662
|$3,246
|$2,913
|$22,642
|Fuel
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$9,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,550
|$9,990
|$12,985
|$11,260
|$10,455
|$60,239
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 3 Series Gran Turismo
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo in Virginia is:not available
