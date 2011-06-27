Used 2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
3 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback
330i xDrive SULEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,231*
Total Cash Price
$28,237
340i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$57,356*
Total Cash Price
$28,802
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 3 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback 330i xDrive SULEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$944
|$972
|$1,001
|$1,032
|$1,062
|$5,011
|Maintenance
|$0
|$2,936
|$1,748
|$1,685
|$3,364
|$9,733
|Repairs
|$1,122
|$1,715
|$1,850
|$1,993
|$2,146
|$8,826
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,520
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,704
|Financing
|$1,519
|$1,221
|$904
|$565
|$205
|$4,414
|Depreciation
|$6,813
|$3,328
|$2,929
|$2,596
|$2,330
|$17,996
|Fuel
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$1,759
|$1,812
|$8,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,528
|$11,876
|$10,186
|$9,676
|$10,965
|$56,231
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 3 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback 340i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$963
|$991
|$1,021
|$1,053
|$1,083
|$5,111
|Maintenance
|$0
|$2,995
|$1,783
|$1,719
|$3,431
|$9,928
|Repairs
|$1,144
|$1,749
|$1,887
|$2,033
|$2,189
|$9,003
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,550
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,738
|Financing
|$1,549
|$1,245
|$922
|$576
|$209
|$4,502
|Depreciation
|$6,949
|$3,395
|$2,988
|$2,648
|$2,377
|$18,356
|Fuel
|$1,642
|$1,691
|$1,742
|$1,794
|$1,848
|$8,718
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,799
|$12,114
|$10,390
|$9,870
|$11,184
|$57,356
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Learn about the 2017 3 Series Gran Turismo
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo in Virginia is:not available
