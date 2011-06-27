Used 2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Consumer Reviews
Easy To Miss This Great Choice
This is a model many might not know exists, but it would be the best choice for many people. The somewhat raised four door design makes entry and exist easier, without it being a jacked-up SUV. Hatchbacks are far more useful than sedans, and this one is a fine looking car which can carry all kinds of things. The rear seat has much greater than expected leg room for what is still a compact car. The inline 6 gets excellent fuel economy and so is smooth and powerful that there is no reason to cheat yourself out of enjoying it. The navigation system is easy to use and excellent in every way, putting the one in our 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee to shame. Even the LED headlights are excellent. With so many things done right, the omission of sliding sun visors is difficult to understand. I fixed that by buying Visormates tm. Ventilated seats and radar cruise control are also missing features which should be standard.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 3 Series Gran Turismo
Related Used 2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3