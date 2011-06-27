Used 2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Consumer Reviews

F. Stephen Masek , 02/08/2018 340i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

10 of 10 people found this review helpful

This is a model many might not know exists, but it would be the best choice for many people. The somewhat raised four door design makes entry and exist easier, without it being a jacked-up SUV. Hatchbacks are far more useful than sedans, and this one is a fine looking car which can carry all kinds of things. The rear seat has much greater than expected leg room for what is still a compact car. The inline 6 gets excellent fuel economy and so is smooth and powerful that there is no reason to cheat yourself out of enjoying it. The navigation system is easy to use and excellent in every way, putting the one in our 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee to shame. Even the LED headlights are excellent. With so many things done right, the omission of sliding sun visors is difficult to understand. I fixed that by buying Visormates tm. Ventilated seats and radar cruise control are also missing features which should be standard.