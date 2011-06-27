Estimated values
2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive SULEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,690
|$25,546
|$27,503
|Clean
|$22,944
|$24,730
|$26,605
|Average
|$21,451
|$23,096
|$24,810
|Rough
|$19,958
|$21,463
|$23,014
Estimated values
2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 340i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,452
|$28,708
|$31,087
|Clean
|$25,619
|$27,791
|$30,073
|Average
|$23,951
|$25,955
|$28,043
|Rough
|$22,284
|$24,120
|$26,014