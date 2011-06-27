  1. Home
Used 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)347.6/521.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque255 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
M Sportyes
Driver Assistance Plusyes
Sport Lineyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
Dynamic Handling Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Luxury Lineyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
205 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Navigation Systemyes
Side and Top View Camerasyes
Concierge Servicesyes
Enhanced USB and Bluetooth Plus Smartphone Integrationyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Harman Kardon Surround Sound Systemyes
Active Cruise Controlyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear leg room39.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.1 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
18" Multi-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
M Sport Brakesyes
18" Double-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season or Performance Tiresyes
Automatic High Beamsyes
18" Star-Spoke Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
18" Star-Spoke Wheels w/Mixed Summer Tiresyes
18" Star-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
Measurements
Length190.0 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height59.4 in.
EPA interior volume120.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base115.0 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Kalahari Beige Metallic
  • Melbourne Red Metallic
  • Liquid Blue Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Estoril Blue
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Sparkling Brown Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Alpine White
Interior Colors
  • Coral Red Dakota w/Black Highlight, leather
  • Venetian Beige Dakota, leather
  • Black Dakota w/Red Highlight, leather
  • Venetian Beige SensaTec, leatherette
  • Black Dakota, leather
  • Venetian Beige Dakota w/Exclusive Stitching, leather
  • Saddle Brown Dakota w/Exclusive Stitching, leather
  • Dakota Oyster/Black w/Dark Oyster Accent, leather
  • Black Dakota w/Exclusive Stitching, leather
  • Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Black SensaTec w/Red Highlight, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
225/55R17 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles