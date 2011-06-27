Used 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
3 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback
328i xDrive SULEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$50,829*
Total Cash Price
$18,787
328i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$49,832*
Total Cash Price
$18,419
335i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$68,270*
Total Cash Price
$25,234
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 3 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback 328i xDrive SULEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$947
|$975
|$1,005
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$5,026
|Maintenance
|$1,743
|$1,635
|$619
|$3,213
|$2,705
|$9,915
|Repairs
|$1,805
|$1,930
|$2,081
|$2,241
|$2,413
|$10,470
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,025
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,192
|Financing
|$1,011
|$812
|$602
|$376
|$136
|$2,937
|Depreciation
|$5,065
|$2,343
|$2,001
|$1,705
|$1,456
|$12,570
|Fuel
|$1,642
|$1,691
|$1,742
|$1,794
|$1,848
|$8,718
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,239
|$9,428
|$8,092
|$10,406
|$9,665
|$50,829
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 3 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback 328i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$928
|$956
|$985
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$4,927
|Maintenance
|$1,709
|$1,603
|$607
|$3,150
|$2,652
|$9,721
|Repairs
|$1,770
|$1,892
|$2,040
|$2,197
|$2,366
|$10,265
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,005
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,169
|Financing
|$991
|$796
|$590
|$369
|$133
|$2,879
|Depreciation
|$4,966
|$2,297
|$1,962
|$1,672
|$1,427
|$12,324
|Fuel
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$1,759
|$1,812
|$8,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,979
|$9,243
|$7,933
|$10,202
|$9,475
|$49,832
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 3 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback 335i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,271
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,389
|$1,430
|$6,750
|Maintenance
|$2,341
|$2,196
|$832
|$4,316
|$3,633
|$13,318
|Repairs
|$2,425
|$2,592
|$2,795
|$3,010
|$3,241
|$14,063
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,377
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,602
|Financing
|$1,358
|$1,091
|$808
|$506
|$182
|$3,944
|Depreciation
|$6,803
|$3,147
|$2,688
|$2,291
|$1,955
|$16,884
|Fuel
|$2,206
|$2,271
|$2,340
|$2,410
|$2,482
|$11,709
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,781
|$12,663
|$10,868
|$13,977
|$12,981
|$68,270
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo in Virginia is:not available
Legal
