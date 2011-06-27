  1. Home
Used 2014 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive Features & Specs

More about the 2014 3 Series Gran Turismo
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,450
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,450
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,450
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)347.6/521.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,450
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower241 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,450
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$41,450
Driver Assistance Plusyes
M Sportyes
Sport Lineyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
Dynamic Handling Packageyes
Luxury Lineyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,450
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
diversity antennayes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,450
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,450
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,450
Navigation Systemyes
Side and Top View Camerasyes
Concierge Servicesyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Active Cruise Controlyes
Harman Kardon Surround Sound Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,450
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,450
Front head room41.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,450
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear leg room39.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,450
18" Multi-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
18" Double-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
18" Star-Spoke Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
M Sport Brakesyes
18" Star-Spoke Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
Automatic High Beamsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,450
Front track60.7 in.
Curb weight3915 lbs.
Gross weight4915 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Maximum payload935 lbs.
Length190.0 in.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height59.4 in.
EPA interior volume120.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base115.0 in.
Width72.0 in.
Rear track62.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,450
Exterior Colors
  • Sparkling Brown Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Liquid Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Estoril Blue
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Melbourne Red Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Kalahari Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Black SensaTec w/Red Highlight, leatherette
  • Venetian Beige Dakota, leather
  • Coral Red Dakota w/Black Highlight, leather
  • Black Dakota w/Exclusive Stitching, leather
  • Black Dakota w/Red Highlight, leather
  • Venetian Beige SensaTec, leatherette
  • Black Dakota, leather
  • Venetian Beige Dakota w/Exclusive Stitching, leather
  • Dakota Oyster/Black w/Dark Oyster Accent, leather
  • Saddle Brown Dakota w/Exclusive Stitching, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,450
225/55R17 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,450
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,450
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
