Estimated values
2014 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,560
|$14,282
|$15,852
|Clean
|$11,924
|$13,545
|$15,011
|Average
|$10,652
|$12,070
|$13,328
|Rough
|$9,380
|$10,596
|$11,645
Estimated values
2014 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 335i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,398
|$17,754
|$19,900
|Clean
|$14,618
|$16,838
|$18,844
|Average
|$13,058
|$15,005
|$16,731
|Rough
|$11,499
|$13,172
|$14,619