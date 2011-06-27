  1. Home
2022 BMW 2 Series Specs & Features

More about the 2022 2 Series
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,350
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29 mpg
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG29 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/35 mpg
Fuel tank capacity13.7 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)356.2/479.5 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower255 hp @ 5,000 rpm
Torque295 lb-ft @ 1,550 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity754 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Parking Assistance Package +$700
Dynamic Handling Package +$1,900
M Sport Package +$3,250
Premium Package +$4,050
Shadowline Package +$850
Premium Package 2 +$3,350
Convenience Package +$1,400
In-Car Entertainment
10 total speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
205 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Drive Recorder +$100
Satellite Radio Preparationyes
Lumbar Support +$350
Heated Front Seats and Steering Wheel +$550
Universal Garage Door Opener +$200
Harman Kardon Surround Sound System +$875
Live Cockpit Pro +$900
Moonroof Deletion +-$800
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
sport front seatsyes
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room35.0 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room51.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
18" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Performance Non Run-Flat Tiresyes
Extended Shadowline Trim +$300
19" M Double-Spoke Jet Black Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tires +$600
19" Y-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tires +$600
19" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tires +$600
19" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Performance Non Run-Flat Tires +$600
19" Y-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tires +$600
19" M Double-Spoke Black Wheels w/Performance Non Run-Flat Tires +$600
19" Y-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Performance Non Run-Flat Tires +$600
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,519 lbs.
Gross weight4,398 lbs.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
Height54.8 in.
Length179.0 in.
Maximum payload754 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors81.4 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors72.4 in.
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Melbourne Red Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Portimao Blue Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Thundernight Metallic
  • Brooklyn Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Oyster Vernasca, leather
  • Black Vernasca, leather
  • Tacora Red Vernasca, leather
  • Black Vernasca w/Blue Contrast Stitching, leather
  • Canberra Beige SensaTec, leatherette
  • Cognac SensaTec, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
225/45R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
