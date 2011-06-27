  1. Home
2022 BMW 2 Series Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2022 BMW 2 Series

230i

230i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

  • Military for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    All USAA and Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) Members eligible may receive special incentives on select vehicles. USAA member requires a BMW Manufacturer Incentive Code Certificate. Not transferable to friends or family members. USAA member must be the Purchaser of record.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,500
    Start
    02/01/2022
    End
    02/28/2022

    Military for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    02/01/2022
    End
    02/28/2022

    Student/College Grad Lender Bonus

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current students/recent graduates of accredited colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of enrollment/graduation required. See retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Nontransferable to family members or other occupants of household.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    01/04/2022
    End
    01/03/2023

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *BMW Financial Services

    2.49% APR financing for 36 months at $28.86 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.49% APR financing for 48 months at $21.91 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.49% APR financing for 60 months at $17.75 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.99% APR financing for 72 months at $15.19 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    2.49%3602/01/202202/28/2022
    2.49%6002/01/202202/28/2022
    2.99%7202/01/202202/28/2022
    2.49%4802/01/202202/28/2022

    Standard APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Vehicle must be financed through BMW Financial Services.

    3.39% APR financing for 12 months at $84.87 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.39% APR financing for 60 months at $18.15 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.79% APR financing for 61 months at $18.05 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.79% APR financing for 72 months at $15.55 per month, per $1,000 financed. 4.69% APR financing for 73 months at $15.77 per month, per $1,000 financed. 4.69% APR financing for 84 months at $13.99 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    3.39%1202/01/202202/28/2022
    3.39%6002/01/202202/28/2022
    3.79%6102/01/202202/28/2022
    3.79%7202/01/202202/28/2022
    4.69%7302/01/202202/28/2022
    4.69%8402/01/202202/28/2022
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

