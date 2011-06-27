2022 BMW 2 Series Deals, Incentives & Rebates
230i230i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Cash Offers(3 available)Show details
- $1,500 Military for Retail - Expires 02/28/2022
- $500 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 02/28/2022
- $1,000 Student/College Grad Lender Bonus - Expires 01/03/2023
Military for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
All USAA and Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) Members eligible may receive special incentives on select vehicles. USAA member requires a BMW Manufacturer Incentive Code Certificate. Not transferable to friends or family members. USAA member must be the Purchaser of record.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,500
- Start
- 02/01/2022
- End
- 02/28/2022
Military for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
All USAA and Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) Members eligible may receive special incentives on select vehicles. USAA member requires a BMW Manufacturer Incentive Code Certificate. Not transferable to friends or family members. USAA member must be the Purchaser of record.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 02/01/2022
- End
- 02/28/2022
Student/College Grad Lender BonusRequirements and Restrictions:
Current students/recent graduates of accredited colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of enrollment/graduation required. See retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Nontransferable to family members or other occupants of household.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 01/04/2022
- End
- 01/03/2023
Financing(2 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 02/28/2022
- Standard APR - Expires 02/28/2022
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *BMW Financial Services
2.49% APR financing for 36 months at $28.86 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.49% APR financing for 48 months at $21.91 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.49% APR financing for 60 months at $17.75 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.99% APR financing for 72 months at $15.19 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 2.49% 36 02/01/2022 02/28/2022 2.49% 60 02/01/2022 02/28/2022 2.99% 72 02/01/2022 02/28/2022 2.49% 48 02/01/2022 02/28/2022
Standard APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Vehicle must be financed through BMW Financial Services.
3.39% APR financing for 12 months at $84.87 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.39% APR financing for 60 months at $18.15 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.79% APR financing for 61 months at $18.05 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.79% APR financing for 72 months at $15.55 per month, per $1,000 financed. 4.69% APR financing for 73 months at $15.77 per month, per $1,000 financed. 4.69% APR financing for 84 months at $13.99 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 3.39% 12 02/01/2022 02/28/2022 3.39% 60 02/01/2022 02/28/2022 3.79% 61 02/01/2022 02/28/2022 3.79% 72 02/01/2022 02/28/2022 4.69% 73 02/01/2022 02/28/2022 4.69% 84 02/01/2022 02/28/2022
