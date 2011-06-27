  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 2 Series
  4. 2021 BMW 2 Series
  5. 2021 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive

2021 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive

MSRP range: $48,350 - $52,950
BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive Coupe Exterior. European Model Shown.
+71
MSRP$49,345
Edmunds suggests you pay$46,555
Start Price Checker
Other years
BMW 2 Series for Sale

2021 BMW 2 Series Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Impressive power and strong fuel economy
  • Sporty handling without sacrificing ride comfort
  • Well-crafted interior with plenty of features
  • Back seats are cramped
  • Apple CarPlay smartphone compatibility is now standard
  • The Luxury Line and Track Handling packages are no longer offered
  • Part of the first 2 Series generation introduced for 2014
Save as much as $2,790 with Edmunds

2021 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price
Helpful shopping links

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 BMW 2 Series.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$48,350
MPG & Fuel
21 City / 30 Hwy / 24 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 13.7 gal. capacity
Seating
4 seats
Drivetrain
Type: all wheel drive
Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
Engine
Inline 6 cylinder
Horsepower: 335 hp @ 5500 rpm
Torque: 368 lb-ft @ 1520 rpm
Basic Warranty
4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 175.9 in. / Height: 55.4 in. / Width: 69.8 in.
Curb Weight: 3662 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 13.8 cu.ft.
See all features & specs
PRICE CHECKER
Check a dealer's price
Bring back a dealer's quote, and we'll tell you if it's a good price!

Example Price Checker

Check your price quote
Price:
$ -
GreatGoodFairHigh
Get started

Safety

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

FAQ

Is the BMW 2 Series a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 2 Series both on the road and at the track. You probably care about BMW 2 Series fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 2 Series gets an EPA-estimated 24 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the 2 Series ranges from 11.8 to 13.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW 2 Series. Learn more

What's new in the 2021 BMW 2 Series?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 BMW 2 Series:

  • Apple CarPlay smartphone compatibility is now standard
  • The Luxury Line and Track Handling packages are no longer offered
  • Part of the first 2 Series generation introduced for 2014
Learn more

Is the BMW 2 Series reliable?

To determine whether the BMW 2 Series is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 2 Series. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 2 Series's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2021 BMW 2 Series a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 BMW 2 Series is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 2 Series is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2021 BMW 2 Series?

The least-expensive 2021 BMW 2 Series is the 2021 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $48,350.

Other versions include:

  • M240i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $52,950
  • M240i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $48,350
Learn more

What are the different models of BMW 2 Series?

If you're interested in the BMW 2 Series, the next question is, which 2 Series model is right for you? 2 Series variants include M240i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and M240i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of 2 Series models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2021 BMW 2 Series

2021 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive Overview

The 2021 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive is offered in the following styles: M240i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and M240i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

What do people think of the 2021 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 2 Series M240i xDrive.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 2 Series M240i xDrive featuring deep dives into trim levels including M240i xDrive, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2021 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2021 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive?

2021 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive M240i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2021 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive M240i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $49,345. The average price paid for a new 2021 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive M240i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $2,790 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,790 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $46,555.

The average savings for the 2021 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive M240i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is 5.7% below the MSRP.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2021 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrives are available in my area?

2021 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2021 BMW 2 Series 2 Series M240i xDrive you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new BMW for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $24,649.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive and all available trim types: M240i xDrive, M240i xDrive. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2021 BMW 2 Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials

Related 2021 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles

More photos

Recommended

Other vehicles