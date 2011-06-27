2021 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive
MSRP range: $48,350 - $52,950
|$49,345
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$46,555
Other years
2021 BMW 2 Series Review
- Impressive power and strong fuel economy
- Sporty handling without sacrificing ride comfort
- Well-crafted interior with plenty of features
- Back seats are cramped
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 BMW 2 Series.
Safety
FAQ
Is the BMW 2 Series a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 2 Series both on the road and at the track. You probably care about BMW 2 Series fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 2 Series gets an EPA-estimated 24 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the 2 Series ranges from 11.8 to 13.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW 2 Series. Learn more
What's new in the 2021 BMW 2 Series?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 BMW 2 Series:
Is the BMW 2 Series reliable?
To determine whether the BMW 2 Series is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 2 Series. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 2 Series's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2021 BMW 2 Series a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 BMW 2 Series is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 2 Series is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2021 BMW 2 Series?
The least-expensive 2021 BMW 2 Series is the 2021 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $48,350.
Other versions include:
- M240i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $52,950
- M240i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $48,350
What are the different models of BMW 2 Series?
If you're interested in the BMW 2 Series, the next question is, which 2 Series model is right for you? 2 Series variants include M240i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and M240i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of 2 Series models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
