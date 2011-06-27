2021 BMW 2 Series Convertible
MSRP range: $41,850 - $52,950
|MSRP
|$42,845
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$40,329
Start Price Checker
Other years
2021 BMW 2 Series Review
- Impressive power and strong fuel economy
- Sporty handling without sacrificing ride comfort
- Well-crafted interior with plenty of features
- Back seats are cramped
- Apple CarPlay smartphone compatibility is now standard
- The Luxury Line and Track Handling packages are no longer offered
- Part of the first 2 Series generation introduced for 2014
Also consider these sponsored cars
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 BMW 2 Series.
Helpful shopping links
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
FAQ
Is the BMW 2 Series a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 2 Series both on the road and at the track. You probably care about BMW 2 Series fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 2 Series gets an EPA-estimated 24 mpg to 27 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 2 Series has 11.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW 2 Series. Learn more
What's new in the 2021 BMW 2 Series?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 BMW 2 Series:
- Apple CarPlay smartphone compatibility is now standard
- The Luxury Line and Track Handling packages are no longer offered
- Part of the first 2 Series generation introduced for 2014
Is the BMW 2 Series reliable?
To determine whether the BMW 2 Series is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 2 Series. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 2 Series's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2021 BMW 2 Series a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 BMW 2 Series is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 2 Series is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2021 BMW 2 Series?
The least-expensive 2021 BMW 2 Series is the 2021 BMW 2 Series 230i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $41,850.
Other versions include:
- M240i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $52,950
- 230i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $43,850
- M240i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $50,950
- 230i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $41,850
What are the different models of BMW 2 Series?
If you're interested in the BMW 2 Series, the next question is, which 2 Series model is right for you? 2 Series variants include M240i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 230i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), M240i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and 230i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of 2 Series models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2021 BMW 2 Series Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda Accord 2017
- Used Toyota Camry 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Honda Civic 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2007
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Lexus RX 350 2017
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Honda Accord
- 2021 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 2021
- Honda CR-V 2021
- 2021 Ford Mustang
- Jeep Wrangler 2021
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 2021
- 2021 Silverado 1500
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
- 2021 4Runner
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Crossovers
- Best Wagons
- Best Minivans
Other models to consider
- 2021 Dodge Durango
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Dodge Journey
- 2021 Dodge Challenger
- 2021 Durango
- Dodge Challenger 2021
- Dodge Charger 2020
- 2020 Dodge Charger
- 2020 Dodge Durango
- 2021 Challenger
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2021 Toyota Camry
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
- Tesla Model S 2021
- BMW 3 Series 2021
- 2021 E-Class
- Nissan Altima 2021
- 2021 Jetta
- 2021 3
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra
- Hyundai Sonata 2021
Hot new vehicles
More photos
Recommended
- Used 2018 Lexus Rc 350 Silver Spring Md
- Sedan Articles Best Midsize Sedans Pg7
- Used 2017 Kia Forte Springfield Ma
- Used GMC Yukon for sale
- Gmc Sierra 2500Hd 2015 Crew Cab Review
Other vehicles
- Used 2015 Rolls Royce Wraith Phoenix Az
- Used 2010 Ford Shelby Gt500 Pittsburgh Pa
- Used 2020 Land Rover Defender Hialeah Fl
- Used Honda Ridgeline Mckinney Tx
- Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Scottsdale Az
- Used Fiat 500L Huntington Beach Ca
- Used Audi A4 Allroad Stockton Ca
- Used 2011 Mercedes Benz G Class Huntington Beach Ca
- Used 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche Atlanta Ga
- Used 2011 Dodge Caliber Bronx Ny