2020 BMW 2 Series Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
2 Series M240i
M240i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$82,581*
Total Cash Price
$63,889
M240i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$62,689*
Total Cash Price
$48,499
2 Series M240i xDrive
M240i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$87,403*
Total Cash Price
$67,619
M240i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$60,278*
Total Cash Price
$46,634
2 Series Coupe
230i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$61,484*
Total Cash Price
$47,567
230i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$84,992*
Total Cash Price
$65,754
2 Series Convertible
230i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$83,184*
Total Cash Price
$64,355
230i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$60,278*
Total Cash Price
$46,634
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 2 Series M240i M240i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,266
|$1,310
|$1,356
|$1,403
|$1,452
|$6,787
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$1,348
|$3,469
|$4,113
|$8,930
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,558
|$2,398
|$3,955
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,613
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,837
|Financing
|$3,436
|$2,763
|$2,045
|$1,280
|$463
|$9,987
|Depreciation
|$17,176
|$6,121
|$5,002
|$5,606
|$4,896
|$38,801
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,322
|$2,392
|$11,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,615
|$12,440
|$12,063
|$15,693
|$15,770
|$82,581
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 2 Series M240i M240i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$961
|$994
|$1,030
|$1,065
|$1,102
|$5,152
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$1,023
|$2,633
|$3,122
|$6,779
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,182
|$1,820
|$3,002
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,983
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$2,154
|Financing
|$2,608
|$2,098
|$1,553
|$971
|$352
|$7,582
|Depreciation
|$13,038
|$4,647
|$3,797
|$4,256
|$3,717
|$29,455
|Fuel
|$1,613
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,763
|$1,816
|$8,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,204
|$9,443
|$9,157
|$11,913
|$11,971
|$62,689
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 2 Series M240i xDrive M240i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,340
|$1,386
|$1,436
|$1,485
|$1,537
|$7,183
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$1,427
|$3,671
|$4,353
|$9,451
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,649
|$2,538
|$4,186
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,765
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$3,003
|Financing
|$3,637
|$2,925
|$2,165
|$1,354
|$490
|$10,571
|Depreciation
|$18,179
|$6,479
|$5,294
|$5,933
|$5,182
|$41,067
|Fuel
|$2,249
|$2,317
|$2,387
|$2,458
|$2,532
|$11,942
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,169
|$13,166
|$12,767
|$16,610
|$16,691
|$87,403
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 2 Series M240i xDrive M240i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$924
|$956
|$990
|$1,024
|$1,060
|$4,954
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$984
|$2,532
|$3,002
|$6,518
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,137
|$1,750
|$2,887
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,907
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,071
|Financing
|$2,508
|$2,017
|$1,493
|$934
|$338
|$7,290
|Depreciation
|$12,537
|$4,468
|$3,651
|$4,092
|$3,574
|$28,322
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,427
|$9,080
|$8,805
|$11,455
|$11,511
|$60,278
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 2 Series Coupe 230i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$942
|$975
|$1,010
|$1,044
|$1,081
|$5,053
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$1,004
|$2,583
|$3,062
|$6,648
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,160
|$1,785
|$2,945
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,945
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,112
|Financing
|$2,558
|$2,057
|$1,523
|$953
|$345
|$7,436
|Depreciation
|$12,788
|$4,557
|$3,724
|$4,174
|$3,645
|$28,888
|Fuel
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,401
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,816
|$9,262
|$8,981
|$11,684
|$11,741
|$61,484
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 2 Series Coupe 230i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,303
|$1,348
|$1,396
|$1,444
|$1,495
|$6,985
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$1,387
|$3,570
|$4,233
|$9,190
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,603
|$2,468
|$4,071
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,689
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,920
|Financing
|$3,536
|$2,844
|$2,105
|$1,317
|$477
|$10,279
|Depreciation
|$17,677
|$6,300
|$5,148
|$5,770
|$5,039
|$39,934
|Fuel
|$2,187
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,613
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,392
|$12,803
|$12,415
|$16,152
|$16,231
|$84,992
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 2 Series Convertible 230i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,275
|$1,319
|$1,366
|$1,413
|$1,463
|$6,837
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$1,358
|$3,494
|$4,143
|$8,995
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,569
|$2,415
|$3,984
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,632
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,858
|Financing
|$3,461
|$2,783
|$2,060
|$1,289
|$466
|$10,060
|Depreciation
|$17,301
|$6,166
|$5,038
|$5,647
|$4,932
|$39,084
|Fuel
|$2,140
|$2,205
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$11,366
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,809
|$12,530
|$12,151
|$15,808
|$15,885
|$83,184
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 2 Series Convertible 230i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$924
|$956
|$990
|$1,024
|$1,060
|$4,954
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$984
|$2,532
|$3,002
|$6,518
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,137
|$1,750
|$2,887
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,907
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,071
|Financing
|$2,508
|$2,017
|$1,493
|$934
|$338
|$7,290
|Depreciation
|$12,537
|$4,468
|$3,651
|$4,092
|$3,574
|$28,322
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,427
|$9,080
|$8,805
|$11,455
|$11,511
|$60,278
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 BMW 2 Series in Virginia is:not available
