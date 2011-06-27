2019 BMW 2 Series Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
2 Series M240i xDrive
M240i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$62,044*
Total Cash Price
$47,118
2 Series Coupe
230i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$85,000*
Total Cash Price
$64,552
M240i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$87,482*
Total Cash Price
$66,436
M240i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$85,621*
Total Cash Price
$65,023
230i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$64,526*
Total Cash Price
$49,003
2 Series Convertible
M240i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,285*
Total Cash Price
$48,060
230i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$62,044*
Total Cash Price
$47,118
230i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$89,964*
Total Cash Price
$68,321
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 2 Series M240i xDrive M240i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$924
|$956
|$990
|$1,024
|$1,060
|$4,954
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$984
|$2,532
|$3,002
|$6,518
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,137
|$1,750
|$2,887
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,926
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,090
|Financing
|$2,534
|$2,038
|$1,508
|$944
|$341
|$7,365
|Depreciation
|$14,235
|$4,461
|$3,643
|$4,086
|$3,569
|$29,994
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,170
|$9,094
|$8,812
|$11,459
|$11,509
|$62,044
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 2 Series Coupe 230i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,266
|$1,310
|$1,356
|$1,403
|$1,452
|$6,787
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$1,348
|$3,469
|$4,113
|$8,930
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,558
|$2,398
|$3,955
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,639
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,863
|Financing
|$3,472
|$2,792
|$2,066
|$1,293
|$467
|$10,090
|Depreciation
|$19,502
|$6,112
|$4,991
|$5,598
|$4,890
|$41,092
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,322
|$2,392
|$11,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,003
|$12,459
|$12,072
|$15,699
|$15,767
|$85,000
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 2 Series Coupe M240i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,303
|$1,348
|$1,396
|$1,444
|$1,495
|$6,985
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$1,387
|$3,570
|$4,233
|$9,190
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,603
|$2,468
|$4,071
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,716
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,947
|Financing
|$3,573
|$2,874
|$2,126
|$1,331
|$481
|$10,385
|Depreciation
|$20,071
|$6,290
|$5,137
|$5,761
|$5,032
|$42,292
|Fuel
|$2,187
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,613
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,850
|$12,823
|$12,425
|$16,157
|$16,228
|$87,482
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 2 Series Coupe M240i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,275
|$1,319
|$1,366
|$1,413
|$1,463
|$6,837
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$1,358
|$3,494
|$4,143
|$8,995
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,569
|$2,415
|$3,984
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,658
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,884
|Financing
|$3,497
|$2,812
|$2,081
|$1,303
|$471
|$10,164
|Depreciation
|$19,644
|$6,156
|$5,027
|$5,639
|$4,925
|$41,392
|Fuel
|$2,140
|$2,205
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$11,366
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,215
|$12,550
|$12,161
|$15,813
|$15,882
|$85,621
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 2 Series Coupe 230i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$961
|$994
|$1,030
|$1,065
|$1,102
|$5,152
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$1,023
|$2,633
|$3,122
|$6,779
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,182
|$1,820
|$3,002
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,003
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$2,174
|Financing
|$2,635
|$2,120
|$1,568
|$982
|$355
|$7,660
|Depreciation
|$14,804
|$4,639
|$3,789
|$4,249
|$3,712
|$31,194
|Fuel
|$1,613
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,763
|$1,816
|$8,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,017
|$9,458
|$9,164
|$11,917
|$11,969
|$64,526
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 2 Series Convertible M240i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$942
|$975
|$1,010
|$1,044
|$1,081
|$5,053
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$1,004
|$2,583
|$3,062
|$6,648
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,160
|$1,785
|$2,945
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,965
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,132
|Financing
|$2,585
|$2,079
|$1,538
|$963
|$348
|$7,512
|Depreciation
|$14,520
|$4,550
|$3,716
|$4,168
|$3,640
|$30,594
|Fuel
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,401
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,593
|$9,276
|$8,988
|$11,688
|$11,739
|$63,285
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 2 Series Convertible 230i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$924
|$956
|$990
|$1,024
|$1,060
|$4,954
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$984
|$2,532
|$3,002
|$6,518
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,137
|$1,750
|$2,887
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,926
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,090
|Financing
|$2,534
|$2,038
|$1,508
|$944
|$341
|$7,365
|Depreciation
|$14,235
|$4,461
|$3,643
|$4,086
|$3,569
|$29,994
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,170
|$9,094
|$8,812
|$11,459
|$11,509
|$62,044
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 2 Series Convertible 230i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,340
|$1,386
|$1,436
|$1,485
|$1,537
|$7,183
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$1,427
|$3,671
|$4,353
|$9,451
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,649
|$2,538
|$4,186
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,793
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$3,031
|Financing
|$3,674
|$2,955
|$2,187
|$1,369
|$494
|$10,679
|Depreciation
|$20,641
|$6,468
|$5,282
|$5,925
|$5,175
|$43,491
|Fuel
|$2,249
|$2,317
|$2,387
|$2,458
|$2,532
|$11,942
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,697
|$13,186
|$12,777
|$16,616
|$16,688
|$89,964
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 BMW 2 Series in Virginia is:not available
