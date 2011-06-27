Used 2018 BMW 2 Series Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
2 Series M240i
M240i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$84,853*
Total Cash Price
$57,208
M240i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$89,158*
Total Cash Price
$60,110
2 Series Coupe
230i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$84,239*
Total Cash Price
$56,793
230i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$86,698*
Total Cash Price
$58,452
2 Series M240i xDrive
M240i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$62,718*
Total Cash Price
$42,284
2 Series Convertible
M240i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$61,488*
Total Cash Price
$41,455
230i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,948*
Total Cash Price
$43,113
230i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$61,488*
Total Cash Price
$41,455
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 2 Series M240i M240i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,333
|$1,373
|$1,415
|$1,457
|$1,500
|$7,078
|Maintenance
|$730
|$1,147
|$4,074
|$2,726
|$2,517
|$11,193
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,576
|$2,430
|$2,619
|$2,819
|$9,445
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,039
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,265
|Financing
|$3,076
|$2,474
|$1,833
|$1,145
|$414
|$8,942
|Depreciation
|$12,459
|$5,861
|$5,158
|$4,573
|$4,103
|$32,154
|Fuel
|$2,407
|$2,478
|$2,553
|$2,629
|$2,709
|$12,776
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,043
|$14,966
|$17,519
|$15,206
|$14,119
|$84,853
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 2 Series M240i M240i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,401
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$1,531
|$1,576
|$7,437
|Maintenance
|$767
|$1,205
|$4,280
|$2,864
|$2,645
|$11,761
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,656
|$2,553
|$2,752
|$2,962
|$9,924
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,193
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$3,431
|Financing
|$3,232
|$2,600
|$1,926
|$1,204
|$435
|$9,396
|Depreciation
|$13,091
|$6,158
|$5,420
|$4,805
|$4,311
|$33,785
|Fuel
|$2,529
|$2,604
|$2,683
|$2,762
|$2,846
|$13,424
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,212
|$15,725
|$18,408
|$15,978
|$14,835
|$89,158
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 2 Series Coupe 230i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,323
|$1,363
|$1,404
|$1,447
|$1,489
|$7,027
|Maintenance
|$725
|$1,138
|$4,044
|$2,706
|$2,499
|$11,112
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,565
|$2,413
|$2,600
|$2,799
|$9,376
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,017
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$3,241
|Financing
|$3,054
|$2,456
|$1,819
|$1,137
|$411
|$8,878
|Depreciation
|$12,368
|$5,818
|$5,121
|$4,540
|$4,073
|$31,921
|Fuel
|$2,389
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,610
|$2,689
|$12,683
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,876
|$14,858
|$17,392
|$15,096
|$14,016
|$84,239
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 2 Series Coupe 230i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$1,489
|$1,533
|$7,232
|Maintenance
|$746
|$1,172
|$4,162
|$2,785
|$2,572
|$11,437
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,610
|$2,483
|$2,676
|$2,881
|$9,650
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,105
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,336
|Financing
|$3,143
|$2,528
|$1,872
|$1,170
|$423
|$9,137
|Depreciation
|$12,729
|$5,988
|$5,271
|$4,673
|$4,192
|$32,853
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,532
|$2,609
|$2,686
|$2,768
|$13,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,544
|$15,291
|$17,900
|$15,537
|$14,426
|$86,698
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 2 Series M240i xDrive M240i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$985
|$1,015
|$1,046
|$1,077
|$1,109
|$5,232
|Maintenance
|$540
|$848
|$3,011
|$2,015
|$1,860
|$8,273
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,165
|$1,796
|$1,936
|$2,084
|$6,981
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,246
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,413
|Financing
|$2,274
|$1,829
|$1,355
|$847
|$306
|$6,610
|Depreciation
|$9,209
|$4,332
|$3,813
|$3,380
|$3,032
|$23,766
|Fuel
|$1,779
|$1,832
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$9,443
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,032
|$11,062
|$12,949
|$11,239
|$10,436
|$62,718
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 2 Series Convertible M240i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$995
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$1,087
|$5,129
|Maintenance
|$529
|$831
|$2,952
|$1,975
|$1,824
|$8,111
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,142
|$1,761
|$1,898
|$2,043
|$6,844
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,202
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,366
|Financing
|$2,229
|$1,793
|$1,328
|$830
|$300
|$6,480
|Depreciation
|$9,028
|$4,247
|$3,738
|$3,314
|$2,973
|$23,300
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,698
|$10,845
|$12,695
|$11,019
|$10,231
|$61,488
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 2 Series Convertible 230i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$1,098
|$1,130
|$5,334
|Maintenance
|$550
|$864
|$3,070
|$2,054
|$1,897
|$8,435
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,188
|$1,831
|$1,974
|$2,125
|$7,118
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,290
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$2,461
|Financing
|$2,318
|$1,865
|$1,381
|$863
|$312
|$6,739
|Depreciation
|$9,389
|$4,417
|$3,888
|$3,447
|$3,092
|$24,232
|Fuel
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$1,981
|$2,042
|$9,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,366
|$11,279
|$13,203
|$11,460
|$10,640
|$63,948
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 2 Series Convertible 230i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$995
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$1,087
|$5,129
|Maintenance
|$529
|$831
|$2,952
|$1,975
|$1,824
|$8,111
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,142
|$1,761
|$1,898
|$2,043
|$6,844
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,202
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,366
|Financing
|$2,229
|$1,793
|$1,328
|$830
|$300
|$6,480
|Depreciation
|$9,028
|$4,247
|$3,738
|$3,314
|$2,973
|$23,300
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,698
|$10,845
|$12,695
|$11,019
|$10,231
|$61,488
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 2 Series
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 BMW 2 Series in Virginia is:not available
