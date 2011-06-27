Used 2017 BMW 2 Series Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
2 Series M240i
M240i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$85,258*
Total Cash Price
$48,846
M240i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$87,747*
Total Cash Price
$50,272
2 Series Coupe
230i SULEV 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$90,236*
Total Cash Price
$51,698
230i xDrive SULEV 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$62,232*
Total Cash Price
$35,654
2 Series M240i xDrive
M240i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$62,232*
Total Cash Price
$35,654
2 Series Convertible
M240i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,477*
Total Cash Price
$36,367
230i SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$85,880*
Total Cash Price
$49,203
230i xDrive SULEV 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$64,721*
Total Cash Price
$37,080
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 2 Series M240i M240i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$1,560
|$1,608
|$1,656
|$7,812
|Maintenance
|$1,119
|$3,976
|$2,673
|$2,391
|$3,328
|$13,486
|Repairs
|$1,537
|$2,350
|$2,535
|$2,730
|$2,940
|$12,092
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,604
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,829
|Financing
|$2,626
|$2,114
|$1,563
|$978
|$353
|$7,635
|Depreciation
|$11,204
|$5,365
|$4,721
|$4,184
|$3,755
|$29,229
|Fuel
|$2,293
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,506
|$2,581
|$12,175
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,856
|$17,737
|$15,541
|$14,454
|$14,670
|$85,258
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 2 Series M240i M240i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,655
|$1,705
|$8,040
|Maintenance
|$1,152
|$4,092
|$2,751
|$2,460
|$3,425
|$13,880
|Repairs
|$1,582
|$2,418
|$2,609
|$2,810
|$3,026
|$12,445
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,680
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,912
|Financing
|$2,703
|$2,176
|$1,609
|$1,007
|$364
|$7,858
|Depreciation
|$11,531
|$5,522
|$4,859
|$4,306
|$3,865
|$30,082
|Fuel
|$2,360
|$2,431
|$2,504
|$2,579
|$2,656
|$12,531
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,523
|$18,255
|$15,995
|$14,876
|$15,098
|$87,747
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 2 Series Coupe 230i SULEV 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,557
|$1,604
|$1,652
|$1,702
|$1,753
|$8,268
|Maintenance
|$1,185
|$4,208
|$2,829
|$2,530
|$3,522
|$14,274
|Repairs
|$1,627
|$2,487
|$2,683
|$2,890
|$3,112
|$12,798
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,756
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,994
|Financing
|$2,780
|$2,237
|$1,654
|$1,035
|$374
|$8,081
|Depreciation
|$11,858
|$5,678
|$4,997
|$4,428
|$3,974
|$30,936
|Fuel
|$2,427
|$2,500
|$2,575
|$2,652
|$2,732
|$12,886
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,190
|$18,773
|$16,449
|$15,298
|$15,527
|$90,236
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 2 Series Coupe 230i xDrive SULEV 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,074
|$1,106
|$1,139
|$1,174
|$1,209
|$5,702
|Maintenance
|$817
|$2,902
|$1,951
|$1,745
|$2,429
|$9,844
|Repairs
|$1,122
|$1,715
|$1,850
|$1,993
|$2,146
|$8,826
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,901
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,065
|Financing
|$1,917
|$1,543
|$1,141
|$714
|$258
|$5,573
|Depreciation
|$8,178
|$3,916
|$3,446
|$3,054
|$2,741
|$21,335
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,683
|$12,947
|$11,344
|$10,550
|$10,708
|$62,232
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 2 Series M240i xDrive M240i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,074
|$1,106
|$1,139
|$1,174
|$1,209
|$5,702
|Maintenance
|$817
|$2,902
|$1,951
|$1,745
|$2,429
|$9,844
|Repairs
|$1,122
|$1,715
|$1,850
|$1,993
|$2,146
|$8,826
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,901
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,065
|Financing
|$1,917
|$1,543
|$1,141
|$714
|$258
|$5,573
|Depreciation
|$8,178
|$3,916
|$3,446
|$3,054
|$2,741
|$21,335
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,683
|$12,947
|$11,344
|$10,550
|$10,708
|$62,232
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 2 Series Convertible M240i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$1,162
|$1,197
|$1,233
|$5,816
|Maintenance
|$833
|$2,960
|$1,990
|$1,780
|$2,478
|$10,041
|Repairs
|$1,144
|$1,749
|$1,887
|$2,033
|$2,189
|$9,003
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,939
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,106
|Financing
|$1,955
|$1,574
|$1,164
|$728
|$263
|$5,684
|Depreciation
|$8,342
|$3,994
|$3,515
|$3,115
|$2,796
|$21,762
|Fuel
|$1,707
|$1,758
|$1,812
|$1,866
|$1,922
|$9,065
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,017
|$13,206
|$11,571
|$10,761
|$10,922
|$63,477
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 2 Series Convertible 230i SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,482
|$1,526
|$1,572
|$1,620
|$1,668
|$7,869
|Maintenance
|$1,127
|$4,005
|$2,692
|$2,408
|$3,352
|$13,585
|Repairs
|$1,548
|$2,367
|$2,553
|$2,750
|$2,961
|$12,180
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,623
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,850
|Financing
|$2,645
|$2,129
|$1,575
|$985
|$356
|$7,691
|Depreciation
|$11,286
|$5,404
|$4,755
|$4,215
|$3,783
|$29,442
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,379
|$2,451
|$2,524
|$2,600
|$12,264
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,023
|$17,867
|$15,655
|$14,559
|$14,777
|$85,880
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 2 Series Convertible 230i xDrive SULEV 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,117
|$1,150
|$1,185
|$1,221
|$1,257
|$5,930
|Maintenance
|$850
|$3,018
|$2,029
|$1,815
|$2,526
|$10,238
|Repairs
|$1,167
|$1,784
|$1,924
|$2,073
|$2,232
|$9,179
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,977
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$2,148
|Financing
|$1,994
|$1,605
|$1,187
|$743
|$268
|$5,796
|Depreciation
|$8,505
|$4,073
|$3,584
|$3,176
|$2,851
|$22,188
|Fuel
|$1,741
|$1,793
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$9,242
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,350
|$13,465
|$11,798
|$10,972
|$11,136
|$64,721
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 2 Series
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 BMW 2 Series in Virginia is:not available
