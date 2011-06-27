Used 2016 BMW 2 Series Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
2 Series M235i
M235i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$59,665*
Total Cash Price
$29,070
M235i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$82,338*
Total Cash Price
$40,117
2 Series Coupe
M235i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$81,741*
Total Cash Price
$39,826
228i xDrive SULEV 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$84,128*
Total Cash Price
$40,989
228i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$86,514*
Total Cash Price
$42,152
228i SULEV 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$59,665*
Total Cash Price
$29,070
2 Series Convertible
228i xDrive SULEV 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$60,858*
Total Cash Price
$29,651
228i SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$62,052*
Total Cash Price
$30,233
M235i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$67,421*
Total Cash Price
$32,849
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 2 Series M235i M235i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$1,098
|$1,131
|$5,335
|Maintenance
|$3,441
|$1,927
|$1,704
|$640
|$4,159
|$11,871
|Repairs
|$1,592
|$1,703
|$1,835
|$1,977
|$2,129
|$9,236
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,559
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,723
|Financing
|$1,563
|$1,258
|$930
|$583
|$210
|$4,544
|Depreciation
|$6,991
|$3,187
|$2,804
|$2,486
|$2,230
|$17,698
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,895
|$10,947
|$10,230
|$8,730
|$11,863
|$59,665
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 2 Series M235i M235i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,387
|$1,428
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$1,561
|$7,362
|Maintenance
|$4,749
|$2,659
|$2,352
|$883
|$5,739
|$16,382
|Repairs
|$2,197
|$2,350
|$2,532
|$2,728
|$2,938
|$12,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,151
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,378
|Financing
|$2,157
|$1,736
|$1,283
|$805
|$290
|$6,271
|Depreciation
|$9,648
|$4,398
|$3,870
|$3,431
|$3,077
|$24,423
|Fuel
|$2,407
|$2,478
|$2,553
|$2,629
|$2,709
|$12,776
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,695
|$15,107
|$14,117
|$12,047
|$16,371
|$82,338
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 2 Series Coupe M235i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,377
|$1,418
|$1,460
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$7,309
|Maintenance
|$4,714
|$2,640
|$2,334
|$877
|$5,698
|$16,263
|Repairs
|$2,181
|$2,333
|$2,514
|$2,708
|$2,917
|$12,653
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,136
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,361
|Financing
|$2,141
|$1,723
|$1,274
|$799
|$288
|$6,225
|Depreciation
|$9,578
|$4,366
|$3,841
|$3,406
|$3,055
|$24,246
|Fuel
|$2,389
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,610
|$2,689
|$12,683
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,516
|$14,997
|$14,015
|$11,960
|$16,252
|$81,741
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 2 Series Coupe 228i xDrive SULEV 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,417
|$1,459
|$1,503
|$1,548
|$1,595
|$7,522
|Maintenance
|$4,852
|$2,717
|$2,403
|$902
|$5,864
|$16,738
|Repairs
|$2,245
|$2,401
|$2,587
|$2,788
|$3,002
|$13,023
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,198
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,429
|Financing
|$2,204
|$1,774
|$1,311
|$822
|$296
|$6,407
|Depreciation
|$9,857
|$4,494
|$3,954
|$3,505
|$3,144
|$24,954
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,532
|$2,609
|$2,686
|$2,768
|$13,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,232
|$15,435
|$14,424
|$12,309
|$16,727
|$84,128
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 2 Series Coupe 228i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,457
|$1,501
|$1,546
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$7,736
|Maintenance
|$4,989
|$2,794
|$2,471
|$928
|$6,031
|$17,213
|Repairs
|$2,308
|$2,469
|$2,661
|$2,867
|$3,087
|$13,392
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,261
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,498
|Financing
|$2,266
|$1,824
|$1,349
|$845
|$305
|$6,589
|Depreciation
|$10,137
|$4,621
|$4,066
|$3,605
|$3,234
|$25,662
|Fuel
|$2,529
|$2,604
|$2,683
|$2,762
|$2,846
|$13,424
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,948
|$15,873
|$14,834
|$12,659
|$17,201
|$86,514
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 2 Series Coupe 228i SULEV 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$1,098
|$1,131
|$5,335
|Maintenance
|$3,441
|$1,927
|$1,704
|$640
|$4,159
|$11,871
|Repairs
|$1,592
|$1,703
|$1,835
|$1,977
|$2,129
|$9,236
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,559
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,723
|Financing
|$1,563
|$1,258
|$930
|$583
|$210
|$4,544
|Depreciation
|$6,991
|$3,187
|$2,804
|$2,486
|$2,230
|$17,698
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,895
|$10,947
|$10,230
|$8,730
|$11,863
|$59,665
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 2 Series Convertible 228i xDrive SULEV 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$1,087
|$1,120
|$1,154
|$5,442
|Maintenance
|$3,510
|$1,966
|$1,738
|$653
|$4,242
|$12,108
|Repairs
|$1,624
|$1,737
|$1,872
|$2,017
|$2,172
|$9,421
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,590
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,757
|Financing
|$1,594
|$1,283
|$949
|$595
|$214
|$4,635
|Depreciation
|$7,131
|$3,251
|$2,860
|$2,536
|$2,275
|$18,052
|Fuel
|$1,779
|$1,832
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$9,443
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,253
|$11,166
|$10,435
|$8,905
|$12,100
|$60,858
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 2 Series Convertible 228i SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,045
|$1,076
|$1,109
|$1,142
|$1,176
|$5,548
|Maintenance
|$3,579
|$2,004
|$1,772
|$666
|$4,325
|$12,346
|Repairs
|$1,656
|$1,771
|$1,908
|$2,056
|$2,214
|$9,605
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,621
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,792
|Financing
|$1,626
|$1,308
|$967
|$606
|$218
|$4,726
|Depreciation
|$7,271
|$3,314
|$2,916
|$2,585
|$2,319
|$18,406
|Fuel
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$1,981
|$2,042
|$9,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,611
|$11,385
|$10,639
|$9,079
|$12,338
|$62,052
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 2 Series Convertible M235i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,205
|$1,241
|$1,278
|$6,029
|Maintenance
|$3,888
|$2,178
|$1,926
|$723
|$4,700
|$13,414
|Repairs
|$1,799
|$1,924
|$2,074
|$2,234
|$2,406
|$10,437
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,762
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,947
|Financing
|$1,766
|$1,422
|$1,051
|$659
|$237
|$5,135
|Depreciation
|$7,900
|$3,601
|$3,169
|$2,809
|$2,520
|$19,999
|Fuel
|$1,971
|$2,029
|$2,091
|$2,153
|$2,218
|$10,462
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,221
|$12,370
|$11,560
|$9,865
|$13,405
|$67,421
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 BMW 2 Series in Virginia is:not available
