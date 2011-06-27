  1. Home
Used 2015 BMW 2 Series M235i xDrive Features & Specs

More about the 2015 2 Series
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG24
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$44,900
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$44,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)274.0/411.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.7 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$44,900
Torque330 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower320 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$44,900
2 rear headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$44,900
Driver Assistance Plusyes
Premium Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$44,900
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$44,900
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
extended cabin coolingyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$44,900
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,900
Enhanced USB and Bluetooth Plus Smartphone Integrationyes
harman/kardon Premium Soundyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Moonroof Deletionyes
Concierge Servicesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$44,900
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,900
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,900
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear leg room33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,900
Automatic High Beamsyes
18" Double-Spoke Wheels w/Mixed Summer Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$44,900
Length175.9 in.
Curb weight3695 lbs.
Gross weight4490 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height55.4 in.
EPA interior volume99.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload785 lbs.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width69.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$44,900
Exterior Colors
  • Melbourne Red Metallic
  • Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Estoril Blue Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black Dakota, leather
  • Terra Dakota, leather
  • Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Dakota Oyster/Black w/Dark Oyster Accent, leather
  • Coral Red Dakota w/Black Highlight, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$44,900
225/40R18 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$44,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$44,900
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
