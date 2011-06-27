Used 2015 BMW 2 Series Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
2 Series M235i
M235i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$79,792*
Total Cash Price
$35,414
2 Series Coupe
228i SULEV 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$57,722*
Total Cash Price
$25,618
228i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$77,528*
Total Cash Price
$34,409
M235i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$78,094*
Total Cash Price
$34,660
M235i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,590*
Total Cash Price
$25,116
228i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,590*
Total Cash Price
$25,116
228i xDrive SULEV 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,947*
Total Cash Price
$28,381
2 Series Convertible
228i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,854*
Total Cash Price
$26,121
228i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$82,056*
Total Cash Price
$36,418
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 2 Series M235i M235i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,451
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,585
|$1,633
|$7,703
|Maintenance
|$2,695
|$2,345
|$880
|$4,828
|$4,295
|$15,042
|Repairs
|$2,359
|$2,520
|$2,717
|$2,927
|$3,151
|$13,674
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,908
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,139
|Financing
|$1,905
|$1,531
|$1,134
|$709
|$257
|$5,536
|Depreciation
|$9,044
|$4,203
|$3,700
|$3,278
|$2,943
|$23,168
|Fuel
|$2,360
|$2,431
|$2,504
|$2,579
|$2,656
|$12,531
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,721
|$14,582
|$12,532
|$15,964
|$14,993
|$79,792
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 2 Series Coupe 228i SULEV 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,050
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,146
|$1,181
|$5,572
|Maintenance
|$1,949
|$1,696
|$636
|$3,492
|$3,107
|$10,881
|Repairs
|$1,706
|$1,823
|$1,966
|$2,118
|$2,280
|$9,892
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,380
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,547
|Financing
|$1,378
|$1,108
|$820
|$513
|$186
|$4,005
|Depreciation
|$6,542
|$3,041
|$2,676
|$2,372
|$2,129
|$16,760
|Fuel
|$1,707
|$1,758
|$1,812
|$1,866
|$1,922
|$9,065
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,713
|$10,549
|$9,066
|$11,548
|$10,846
|$57,722
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 2 Series Coupe 228i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$1,496
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$7,484
|Maintenance
|$2,618
|$2,278
|$855
|$4,691
|$4,173
|$14,615
|Repairs
|$2,292
|$2,448
|$2,640
|$2,844
|$3,062
|$13,286
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,854
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,078
|Financing
|$1,851
|$1,488
|$1,101
|$689
|$249
|$5,379
|Depreciation
|$8,787
|$4,084
|$3,595
|$3,185
|$2,859
|$22,510
|Fuel
|$2,293
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,506
|$2,581
|$12,175
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,105
|$14,169
|$12,177
|$15,511
|$14,567
|$77,528
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 2 Series Coupe M235i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,420
|$1,463
|$1,507
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$7,539
|Maintenance
|$2,637
|$2,295
|$861
|$4,725
|$4,203
|$14,722
|Repairs
|$2,309
|$2,466
|$2,659
|$2,865
|$3,084
|$13,383
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,867
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,093
|Financing
|$1,864
|$1,499
|$1,110
|$694
|$251
|$5,418
|Depreciation
|$8,851
|$4,114
|$3,621
|$3,208
|$2,880
|$22,675
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,379
|$2,451
|$2,524
|$2,600
|$12,264
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,259
|$14,272
|$12,265
|$15,624
|$14,674
|$78,094
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 2 Series Coupe M235i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,029
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,124
|$1,158
|$5,463
|Maintenance
|$1,911
|$1,663
|$624
|$3,424
|$3,046
|$10,668
|Repairs
|$1,673
|$1,787
|$1,927
|$2,076
|$2,235
|$9,698
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,353
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,517
|Financing
|$1,351
|$1,086
|$804
|$503
|$182
|$3,926
|Depreciation
|$6,414
|$2,981
|$2,624
|$2,325
|$2,087
|$16,431
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,405
|$10,342
|$8,888
|$11,322
|$10,633
|$56,590
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 2 Series Coupe 228i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,029
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,124
|$1,158
|$5,463
|Maintenance
|$1,911
|$1,663
|$624
|$3,424
|$3,046
|$10,668
|Repairs
|$1,673
|$1,787
|$1,927
|$2,076
|$2,235
|$9,698
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,353
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,517
|Financing
|$1,351
|$1,086
|$804
|$503
|$182
|$3,926
|Depreciation
|$6,414
|$2,981
|$2,624
|$2,325
|$2,087
|$16,431
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,405
|$10,342
|$8,888
|$11,322
|$10,633
|$56,590
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 2 Series Coupe 228i xDrive SULEV 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$1,270
|$1,309
|$6,173
|Maintenance
|$2,159
|$1,879
|$705
|$3,869
|$3,442
|$12,055
|Repairs
|$1,890
|$2,019
|$2,178
|$2,346
|$2,526
|$10,959
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,529
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,714
|Financing
|$1,527
|$1,227
|$909
|$568
|$206
|$4,436
|Depreciation
|$7,248
|$3,369
|$2,965
|$2,627
|$2,358
|$18,567
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$10,042
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,408
|$11,686
|$10,043
|$12,794
|$12,015
|$63,947
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 2 Series Convertible 228i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,070
|$1,102
|$1,136
|$1,169
|$1,204
|$5,682
|Maintenance
|$1,987
|$1,730
|$649
|$3,561
|$3,168
|$11,095
|Repairs
|$1,740
|$1,858
|$2,004
|$2,159
|$2,324
|$10,086
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,407
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,578
|Financing
|$1,405
|$1,129
|$836
|$523
|$189
|$4,083
|Depreciation
|$6,671
|$3,100
|$2,729
|$2,418
|$2,170
|$17,088
|Fuel
|$1,741
|$1,793
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$9,242
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,021
|$10,756
|$9,244
|$11,775
|$11,058
|$58,854
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 2 Series Convertible 228i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,492
|$1,537
|$1,583
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$7,921
|Maintenance
|$2,771
|$2,411
|$905
|$4,965
|$4,417
|$15,469
|Repairs
|$2,426
|$2,591
|$2,794
|$3,010
|$3,241
|$14,062
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,962
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,200
|Financing
|$1,959
|$1,575
|$1,166
|$729
|$264
|$5,693
|Depreciation
|$9,300
|$4,322
|$3,805
|$3,371
|$3,026
|$23,825
|Fuel
|$2,427
|$2,500
|$2,575
|$2,652
|$2,732
|$12,886
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,337
|$14,996
|$12,888
|$16,417
|$15,418
|$82,056
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 2 Series
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 BMW 2 Series in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2015 BMW 2 Series info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019