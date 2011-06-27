  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
  4. 2022 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
  5. Specs & Features

2022 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 228i Specs & Features

More about the 2022 2 Series Gran Coupe
More about the 2022 2 Series Gran Coupe
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG28
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/34 mpg
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/448.8 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower228 hp @ 5,000 rpm
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1,450 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity935 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Packages
M Sport Package +$3,950
Convenience Package +$1,650
Driver Assistance Package +$950
Premium Package +$4,550
Dynamic Handling Package +$4,950
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
10 total speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
205 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Moonroof Deletion +-$1,000
Lights Package +$250
Gesture Control +$190
Live Cockpit Pro w/Navi +$600
Heated Front Seats and Steering Wheel +$550
Universal Garage Door Opener +$200
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power driver seatyes
10 -way power passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
sport front seatsyes
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room35.7 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
18" M Y-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tiresyes
19" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Performance Tires +$600
18" Multi-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tiresyes
Space-Saver Spare +$150
Extended Shadowline Trim +$300
Panoramic Moonroof +$1,350
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,393 lbs.
EPA interior volume103.0 cu.ft.
Gross weight4,420 lbs.
Ground clearance6.0 in.
Height55.9 in.
Length178.5 in.
Maximum payload935 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors81.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors70.9 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Snapper Rocks Blue Metallic
  • Skyscraper Grey Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Storm Bay Metallic
  • Phytonic Blue Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Misano Blue Metallic
  • Melbourne Red Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black Dakota, leather
  • Mocha Dakota, leather
  • Oyster Dakota, leather
  • Magma Red Dakota, leather
  • Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Oyster/Black SensaTec, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
225/45R17 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 228i info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models