Used 2013 BMW 1 Series 135i Features & Specs

More about the 2013 1 Series
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.0/392.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5800 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
M Sport Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Editionyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
wood trim on doorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
BMW Assist w/Bluetoothyes
Sports Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shiftersyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Sport Seatsyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
M Sports Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shiftersyes
Harman Kardon Surround Sound Systemyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room31.3 in.
Rear shoulder room42.2 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Automatic High Beamsyes
17" Light Alloy Star-Spoke Wheels w/All-Season Run Flat Tiresyes
Measurements
Front track58.3 in.
Length172.2 in.
Curb weight3638 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.0 cu.ft.
Height55.6 in.
EPA interior volume86.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.7 in.
Width68.8 in.
Rear track59.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Le Mans Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Blue Water Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Deep Sea Blue Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Cashmere Silver Metallic
  • Vermilion Red Metallic
  • Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black Boston, leather
  • Taupe SensaTec, leatherette
  • Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Taupe Boston, leather
  • Terracotta Boston, leather
  • Savanna Beige Boston, leather
  • Oyster Boston, leather
  • Coral Red Boston, leather
  • Tobacco Boston w/Exclusive White Stitching, leather
Tires & Wheels
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
245/35R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
