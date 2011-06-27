  1. Home
Used 2011 BMW 1 Series 128i Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252.0/392.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque200 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Premium Packageyes
Value Packageyes
M Sport Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
10 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
BMW Assist w/Bluetoothyes
Sports Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shiftersyes
Navigation Systemyes
Comfort Access Systemyes
Boston Leatheryes
Through-Loading System w/Integrated Transport Bagyes
Park Distance Controlyes
M Sports Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shiftersyes
Harman Kardon Surround Sound Systemyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Automatic High Beamsyes
Power Front Seats w/Driver Seat Memoryyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Smartphone Integrationyes
iPod and USB Adapteryes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.0 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room31.3 in.
Rear shoulder room42.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Xenon Headlightsyes
Measurements
Front track58.3 in.
Length171.7 in.
Curb weight3494 lbs.
Gross weight4398 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Height55.6 in.
EPA interior volume86.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.7 in.
Width68.8 in.
Rear track59.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Montego Blue Metallic
  • Blue Water Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Le Mans-Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Crimson Red
  • Cashmere Silver Metallic
  • Deep Sea Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Lemon, leather
  • Coral Red, leather
  • Gray, leather
  • Terracotta, leather
  • Taupe, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
  • Taupe, leather
  • Savanna Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
205/55R16 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles