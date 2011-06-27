  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 1 Series
  4. Used 2009 BMW 1 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 BMW 1 Series 135i Features & Specs

More about the 2009 1 Series
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,150
See 1 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,150
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,150
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)238.0/364.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,150
Torque300 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,150
2 rear headrestsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,150
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
10 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$40,150
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
wood trim on doorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$40,150
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$40,150
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,150
Front head room38.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,150
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room31.3 in.
Rear shoulder room43.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,150
Front track58.0 in.
Length171.7 in.
Curb weight3660 lbs.
Gross weight4564 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Height55.6 in.
Wheel base104.7 in.
Width68.8 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$40,150
Exterior Colors
  • Jet Black
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Monaco Blue Metallic
  • Blue Water Metallic
  • Crimson Red
  • Montego Blue Metallic
  • Cashmere Silver Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Le Mans-Blue Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
  • Taupe, leatherette
  • Savanna Beige, leather
  • Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Coral Red, leather
  • Taupe, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,150
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
205/50R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$40,150
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,150
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See 1 Series Inventory

Related Used 2009 BMW 1 Series 135i info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles