Used 2009 BMW 1 Series 135i Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,150
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,150
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,150
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|238.0/364.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,150
|Torque
|300 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.1 ft.
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,150
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,150
|adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|diversity antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$40,150
|remote trunk release
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|wood trim on center console
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|manual rear seat easy entry
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|wood trim on doors
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|electric speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|wood trim on dash
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|extended cabin heating
|yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$40,150
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$40,150
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,150
|Front head room
|38.6 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.0 in.
|leatherette
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.2 in.
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,150
|Rear head room
|37.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|31.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|43.0 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,150
|Front track
|58.0 in.
|Length
|171.7 in.
|Curb weight
|3660 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4564 lbs.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.34 cd.
|Height
|55.6 in.
|Wheel base
|104.7 in.
|Width
|68.8 in.
|Rear track
|59.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$40,150
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,150
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|205/50R17 tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$40,150
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,150
|Free Maintenance
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
