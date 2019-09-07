D-Patrick Ford Lincoln - Evansville / Indiana

2020 Ford F-150 XLTXLT 10-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin Turbocharged 4WD Iconic Silver Metallic 4D SuperCrew

Dealer Review:

This is only my second time buying a car from a dealer. Both Alyssa and Henry relieved my anxiety. I look forward to dealing with D Patrick again in the future.

Features and Specs:

Description: New 2020 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FTEW1E43LKE70554

Stock: 31768

Listed since: 08-06-2020