Best Truck Lease Deals & Specials
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
What Are the Best Truck Lease Deals Near me?
- There are 58,523 matching lease deals for Truck models. Dealers near you have Truck models available from $367 per month, to $1,256 per month, for 36 months. Learn more about Truck lease deals
How Much Does It Cost to Lease a New Truck?
- The estimated monthly payment to lease a 2020 Ford F-150 XLT is $526 per month, for 36 months. There are many other leasing options available depending on exactly what features you want, including a 2020 Ford F-150 XLT, for $430/mo, or a 2020 Ford F-150 XLT, for $526/mo, for 36 months. Learn more about Truck lease deals
Is It Cheaper to Buy or Lease a New Truck?
- Monthly lease payments for a Truck can be as much as $320 or $183 per month lower than a loan payment. Learn more about Truck lease deals
$52,920Est. Lease: $526/mo
D-Patrick Ford Lincoln - Evansville / Indiana
2020 Ford F-150 XLTXLT 10-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin Turbocharged 4WD Iconic Silver Metallic 4D SuperCrewThe Big Ford Store - Nationwide Shipping Available - Ask about our Price Beat GuaranteeSave 50 to 90 minutes prior to your visit with D-Patrick FastTrack exclusviley on DpatrickFord.comHow much for your trade? Check out our Vehicle Exchange Program - We buy cars for cashD-Patrick Ford Lincoln has always been locally owned and operated. We live in and support the Evansville Community. Every time a guest test drives one of our vehicles we contribute $10 to a local charity.*The Big Ford Store takes our internet business very seriously. So we strive to maintain 100% pricing and inventory accuracy. Errors do occur however so please phone or email first to confirm vehicle availability and price. The internet price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, $150 service and preparation or any dealer installed options. It does include a $500 Farm Bureau Membership offer that may not be available to all customers. See additional $500 membership offer examples you may qualify and our full pricing disclaimer on our website www.dpatrickford.com.
Dealer Review:
This is only my second time buying a car from a dealer. Both Alyssa and Henry relieved my anxiety. I look forward to dealing with D Patrick again in the future.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1E43LKE70554
Stock: 31768
Listed since: 08-06-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$50,794Est. Lease: $430/mo
Jack Demmer Ford - Wayne / Michigan
Jack Demmer Ford is 15 Minutes From Everywhere! Discover the "Demmer Difference". 2020 Ford F-150 Agate Black Metallic XLT 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 2.7L V6 EcoBoost 2020 Ford F-150 XLT in Agate Black Metallic vehicle highlights include.....
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1EP9LFC72399
Stock: A22354
Listed since: 08-12-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$50,700Est. Lease: $610/mo
AutoNation Ford Sanford - Sanford / Florida
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A MID,ENGINE: 5.0L V8,XLT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE,WHEELS: 20" 6-SPOKE DARK ALLOY PAINTED,TRAILER TOW PACKAGE,REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM,110V/400W OUTLET,BOXLINK,Bluetooth Connection,3.15 AXLE RATIO,ABYSS GRAY METALLIC,BLACK; UNIQUE SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS,FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET,PRICED DORA,TIRES: P275/55R20 BSW A/S,TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC
Dealer Review:
Was a great, easy and efficient purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ford F-150 XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1C54LKE56190
Stock: LKE56190
Listed since: 08-03-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$86,548Est. Lease: $879/mo
Beck & Masten North GMC Buick - Houston / Texas
Don't sacrifice on quality. Drive away in this truck today. The GMC Sierra derives a lot of value from being extremely customizable.. Why over pay? This is one of the best values around. This vehicle is built for towing and hauling heavy loads. Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 7,000 lbs, Maximum Towing Capacity of 9,800 lbs, 355 horsepower, 383 foot-pounds of torque, 5.3l ecotec3 v8, 10-Speed Automatic, Electronically Controlled With OD And Tow/Haul Mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking And Powertrain Grade Braking (Std), Four wheel drive, and crew cab with a short bed. A perfect cold weather Sierra 1500 featuring heated seats. You can open the sunroof and feel the fresh air in this truck. Features include: rear view camera, power mirrors, tinted windows, anti-theft system and a cabin air filtration system.
Dealer Review:
I walked in the door, I went strait to the top and asked for the sales manager from the start, was well taken care of and will be a return customer in the future and send anyone there, I spotted a truck I liked online and asked about it told them where I wanted my numbers to be and they gave me a fantastic deal, great friendly service
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTP9EED4LG339745
Stock: G339745
Listed since: 07-03-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$37,675Est. Lease: $419/mo
Joe Machens Ford Lincoln - Columbia / Missouri
2020 Ford F-150 XL RWD 2.7L V6 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic Race Red20/26 City/Highway MPGIf you live in Columbia, Jefferson City, Mexico, Fulton, Moberly, Sedalia, Camdenton, Montgomery City, St Louis, Kansas City or anywhere else in Missouri you can be sure that we will provide you the best value on the best selection of vehicles. With over 1,000 new, pre-owned and certified vehicles available at our Columbia location, we are your one stop when you are shopping for your next vehicle! When you decide on your vehicle, we offer top notch, on-site financial services professionals who will make qualifying for your lease or loan a simple, easy process. After the sale, our Ford and Lincoln Certified Service Department will keep you on the road with quality Ford and Lincoln parts and guaranteed labor. Stop by and see us in person, give us a call or visit us at www.machensford.com Joe Machens Ford Lincoln has been serving Missouri for 50 years. Our commitment to service continues with one simple goal: to treat you so well that you don’t want to do business anywhere else! Price includes: $1000 - F-Series Retail Customer Cash. Exp. 09/08/2020 $1000 - Ford Credit Retail Bonus Customer Cash. Exp. 09/08/2020 $1500 - Bonus Customer Cash. Exp. 09/08/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ford F-150 XL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEX1CP5LKE79721
Stock: 54861
Listed since: 07-31-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$94,556Est. Lease: $1,256/mo
Coughlin Chillicothe - Chillicothe / Ohio
***COME VISIT THE ALL NEW COUGHLIN IN CHILLICOTHE AT 1221 N. BRIDGE STREET*** 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Jet Black Leather. All rebates to dealer. All prior sales excluded. In stock units only. 0% offers may be in lieu of factory rebates, and are based on approved tier 1 credit through GM Financial. Leases include 10K miles per year with $0.25 per mile over penalty. Purchase Payment based on tier credit through preferred lender. Lease Payment based on approved tier 1 credit through GM Financial. Payment includes title, registration and bank fees. Payment excludes tax and document fee. Price excludes tax, title, registration and document fee. No security deposit required. $395 disposition fee for GM Financial. Residency restrictions may apply. While we make every effort to prevent pricing errors, key stroke and human errors do occur. Please contact dealer for details. Price includes: Valid with all retail purchases and not eligible with subvented rates
Dealer Review:
I would highly recommend this dealership. On a chance we drove down to Chillicothe from Columbus looking for a used suv. Our salesman Joe Coleman was fantastic!! He listened to what we were looking for and our budget. He treated us like family and explained our options and allowed my wife and I to discuss them without any hassle or aggressive sales pitch. It was such a relief, seeing how we had spoken to sales people from other dealerships that were not so welcoming, understanding, and even interested in anything other than selling us a car. I would happily drive the hour back to Coughlin Chevrolet of Chillicothe if I were in the market for another car. The general manager Andy Gilbert does a great job there! I have previously purchased multiple cars from Andy when he was in sales and even requested him at a previous dealership prior to our trip to Coughlin. To somehow cross paths with him as we were finishing our deal was the icing on the cake. I couldn't give a higher recommendation for a dealership, general manager, and salesman. *****
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4YPEY0LF238790
Stock: CC6720RR
Listed since: 05-07-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$52,350Est. Lease: $709/mo
Donley Ford Lincoln - Ashland / Ohio
This Ford F-150 has many features and is well equipped including.Ingot Silver Metallic 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat RWD 10-Speed Automatic V6 Turbo22/30 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTFW1C17KFC54453
Stock: A19466
Listed since: 07-09-2019
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$56,030Est. Lease: $652/mo
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills - North Richland Hills / Texas
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE),8.4" RADIO & PREMIUM AUDIO GROUP,DARK SADDLE/BLACK; LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS,BLACK 3-PIECE HARD TOP,LED LIGHTING GROUP,SAFETY GROUP,Leather Seats,BODY COLOR FENDER FLARES (2-PIECE),REMOTE PROXIMITY KEYLESS ENTRY,REMOTE START SYSTEM,TRAILER TOW PACKAGE,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,BRIGHT WHITE CLEARCOAT,ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS,QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24R,TIRES: LT285/70R17C BSW M/T
Dealer Review:
I met with Kate at the NRH location to look at the Dodge Ram Rebels, she was absolutely amazing!! Not pushy at all and very warming, she made my buying experience flawless!!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6JJTBG9LL213942
Stock: LL213942
Listed since: 07-16-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$41,705Est. Lease: $367/mo
Elk Grove Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Elk Grove / California
Price includes the following rebates and discounts. Not everyone will qualify for all rebates. Please see dealer for details: $1000 - Chrysler Capital 2020 Bonus Cash 20CL5. Exp. 09/30/2020 $1500 - California 2020 Bonus Cash CACLA . Exp. 09/30/2020 $2000 - 2020 National Retail Consumer Cash 20CL1. Exp. 09/30/2020 $500 - California 2020 Retail Bonus Cash CACLA1. Exp. 09/30/2020 $750 - 2020 Retail Bonus Cash 20CLA1. Exp. 09/30/2020
Dealer Review:
worked with hash and rafii, bought an amazing pre owned certified cherokee and wow, all there cars are clean and they have a huge inventory, make sure you ask for the platinum package because thats the cherry on top.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RR6GT2LS105901
Stock: 59921D
Listed since: 02-20-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$37,035Est. Lease: $445/mo
Hawthorne Chevrolet - Hawthorne / New Jersey
Customer may qualify for additional rebates. Please see dealership for details. Price includes: $2000 - Chevrolet Consumer Cash Program. Exp. 09/30/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Chevrolet Colorado LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGTCEN8M1104375
Stock: 211261
Listed since: 07-13-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$46,090Est. Lease: $564/mo
Randall Reed's Planet Ford - Humble / Texas
Have questions or want a custom quote? Please contact one of our Internet Specialists @ 1-800-589-1678. Get it while it's hot! The Ford Ranger competes with other compact pickup trucks such as the Toyota Tacoma and Chevrolet Colorado.. This baby is going to fly off the lot at this price. Strong enough to move a mountain. Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 6,050 lbs, Maximum Towing Capacity of 3,500+ lbs, 270 horsepower, 310 foot-pounds of torque, 2.3l ecoboost, Electronic 10-Speed Selectshift Auto, Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive, and crew cab with a short bed. Value, reliability, safety... This is the complete package. Never get lost again with this truck's easy to use navigation system. You'll also love this vehicle's heated seats, a great fuel rating (EPA estimated 22 MPG combined), backup camera, power mirrors and safe steering wheel controls.
Dealer Review:
The salesman Darren went over and beyond to insure that i purchased the vehicle that i was absolutely in love with . He got me 0% financing on a new car and i didnt even have to inquire about it . I am very pleased with my purchase and will definitely recommend and also purchase more vehicles at the humble location in the future .
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ford Ranger Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTER4FH0LLA67037
Stock: LR4F5029-O
Listed since: 01-01-1970
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$32,740Est. Lease: $431/mo
Randy Marion Ford Lincoln - Statesville / North Carolina
This Vehicle Includes the Following Options: Equipment Group 101A Mid (Cruise Control, FordPass Connect (4G), and SYNC), XL Power Equipment Group, 3.55 Axle Ratio, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/4 Speakers, Auto High-beam Headlights, Brake assist, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior parking camera rear: With Dynamic Hitch Assist, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Rear step bumper, Speed-sensing steering, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, and Wheels: 17" Silver Steel.Randy Marion "Saves You Money!" Price includes: $1000 - F-Series Retail Customer Cash. Exp. 09/08/2020 $1000 - Ford Credit Retail Bonus Customer Cash. Exp. 09/08/2020 $1500 - Bonus Customer Cash. Exp. 09/08/2020 $500 - 2020 Farm Bureau Association eCertificate Offer. Exp. 09/30/2020
Dealer Review:
Don S. It’s very helpful and informative of all the cars. Willing to go the extra mile to help you find what you want and need and that is right for you.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ford F-150 XL with Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Pre-collision safety system, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTMF1CB6LKE90360
Stock: FT13791
Listed since: 07-27-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$58,600Est. Lease: $679/mo
Performance Dodge Ram - Woodbury / New Jersey
Price includes all costs to be paid by a consumer, except for licensing costs, registration fees, and taxes. Please call Jewel Spears our Internet Sales Manager to schedule a time to meet with him. To take advantage of this special internet price, please print out your vehicle of interest and bring it with you to ensure that you get the discounted INTERNET SPECIAL PRICE and ask for Jewel.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ram 3500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRGL1LG196075
Stock: L60009
Listed since: 08-10-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$52,645Est. Lease: $565/mo
Ferman Chrysler Jeep Dodge of New Port Richey - New Port Richey / Florida
Olive Green Pearlcoat 2020 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT eTorque Vehicle sale price includes $1000 Trade Assistance and $1000 Finance Assistance. Must have trade-in and must finance through dealer's participating lender to receive either, or both, allowances. Trades must be 2013 or newer 100,000 miles or less.
Dealer Review:
Recently purchased a new RAM and couldn’t be happier with the experience! Ray And Eric are true professionals and Edmunds is lucky to have them! I will definitely be back for future purchases!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ram 1500 Big Horn with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6SRFFT6LN356079
Stock: 20D883
Listed since: 07-21-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$33,040Est. Lease: $440/mo
Jordan Ford - Live Oak / Texas
Recent Arrival! 3.55 Axle Ratio, 4.2" Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, AM/FM Stereo w/4 Speakers, Body-Color Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decals, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Color-Coordinated Carpet w/Carpeted Floor Mats, Cruise Control, Equipment Group 101A Mid, Exterior parking camera rear: With Dynamic Hitch Assist, Fog Lamps, FordPass Connect (4G), Front & Rear Chrome Bumpers, GVWR: 6,100 lbs Payload Package, Illuminated Entry, MyKey, Perimeter Alarm, Power Door Locks, Power Front Windows, Power Glass Sideview Mirrors w/Black Skull Caps, Power Tailgate Lock, SYNC, Telescoping steering wheel, Wheels: 17" Silver Painted Aluminum, XL Chrome Appearance Package, XL Power Equipment Group, XL Sport Appearance Package. Jordan Ford has been in business for 100 years since 1919. Stop by to see the difference or use our #ExpressShop #JordanFordSA.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ford F-150 XL with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTMF1CB5LKE93346
Stock: F193346
Listed since: 08-25-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$51,885Est. Lease: $508/mo
Rick Hendrick Chevrolet - Norfolk / Virginia
FUEL EFFICIENT 20 MPG Hwy/16 MPG City! Rear Air, 4x4, Onboard Communications System, Back-Up Camera, TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC... CONVENIENCE PACKAGE WITH BUCKET SEATS... AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT.. ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8, Turbo, Alloy Wheels, SEAT, CLOTH REAR WITH STORAGE PACKAGE... Z71 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE. RST trim, SHADOW GRAY METALLIC exterior and JET BLACK interior. Warranty 5 yrs/60k Miles - Drivetrain Warranty;KEY FEATURES INCLUDE4x4, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Onboard Communications System. Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors.OPTION PACKAGESCONVENIENCE PACKAGE WITH BUCKET SEATS includes (A50) bucket seats, (D07) center console, (CJ2) dual-zone automatic climate control, (A2X) 10-way power driver seat including power lumbar, (KA1) heated driver and passenger seats, (KI3) heated steering wheel and (N37) manual tilt-telescoping steering column; Crew Cab models include (R7O) Cloth Rear Seat with Storage Package (Includes (NP5) leather-wrapped steering wheel. and includes (SNR) Up-level Rear Seat with Storage Package.), ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders, depending on demand, to optimize power delivery and efficiency, Z71 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE includes (Z71) Off-Road suspension, (JHD) Hill Descent Control, (NZZ) skid plates and (K47) high-capacity air filter Includes Z71 hard badge, (N10) dual exhaust, (PZX) 18" bright silver painted wheels, (XCK) 265/65R18 all-terrain, blackwall tires, (G80) locking differential and (NQH) 2-speed transfer case.EXPERTS ARE SAYINGGreat Gas Mileage: 20 MPG Hwy.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Dealer Review:
Mike was very virtuous, answered all my questions, and him and the rest of the team took care of everything making the car buying process seamless. They have earned my business. Thanks Mike.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (19 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCUYEED4LG376039
Stock: L01475
Listed since: 08-10-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$34,725Est. Lease: $571/mo
Larry Hillis Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat - Poplar Bluff / Missouri
Hold on to your seats! Tired of the same dull drive? Well change up things with this durable 1500 Classic* Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Passenger Airbag, Curtain airbags, Stability control...Other features include: Power door locks, Power windows, Auto, Air conditioning, Cruise control...
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RR6FG8LS139104
Stock: 20233
Listed since: 03-11-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$50,115Est. Lease: $463/mo
Sarchione Chevrolet - Randolph / Ohio
4WD/4X4, AUTOMATIC, BACKUP CAMERA, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, ENGINE START/STOP BUTTON, MULTIZONE CLIMATE CONTROL PACKAGE, LEATHER WRAP STEERING WHEEL, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, HEATED SEATS/SEAT PACKAGE, BLUETOOTH, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, TRAILER HITCH, ALLOY WHEELS/ALUMINUM WHEELS, All-Star Edition, Convenience Package, Convenience Package II, Dark Essentials Package (LPO), Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Trailering Package, Z71 Off-Road Package, Z71 Off-Road Package w/VYU. Not all buyers will qualify for all rebates. Contact dealer for eligibility. Price includes: $3500 - Chevrolet Consumer Cash Program. Exp. 09/30/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (19 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCRYDED5LZ334074
Stock: 21900
Listed since: 08-03-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
