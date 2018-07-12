Theodore Robins Ford - Costa Mesa / California

Theodore Robins Ford offers this Ford Fusion Hybrid to our customers with the following services; Home/Office Test drives, Home/Office Delivery, Video Presentations, Home/Office service delivery. Inquire for details. Magnetic Metallic 2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid SEL FWD eCVT I4 Hybrid I4 Hybrid. 43/41 City/Highway MPG Price includes: $1000 - Retail Bonus Customer Cash. Exp. 09/08/2020 $3000 - Retail Customer Cash. Exp. 09/08/2020

Dealer Review:

We had a bad experience with another Dealership on Beach Blvd. So working with the sales team at Theodore Robins Ford was a breath of fresh air. The price on the Pre-owned 2015 Ford Flex we found online was honored. They paid us $800.00 for our trade-in which was $300.00 more than we were hoping for. We had our own financing through Bank of America at a great rate and they didn't give us one ounce of grief or try to steer us to use their financing. We did buy their bumper to bumper warranty because they gave us a great rate as well as the security system. Normally I would never buy these aftermarket upgrades. Our salesman, Phil actually drove to our home in Anaheim to make sure the security system was all set-up correctly. Like others have said you make the Ford Company proud and we are very happy customers! Oh I almost forgot that our bank needed the contract changed to just my name and I was able to come in the next day and they got that knocked out in 30 minutes!

Features and Specs:

Description: New 2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid SEL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

42 Combined MPG ( 43 City/ 41 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3FA6P0MU1LR257245

Stock: 0L257245

Listed since: 07-29-2020