Best Hybrid Lease Deals & Specials
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
What Are the Best Hybrid Lease Deals Near me?
- There are 19,387 matching lease deals for Hybrid models. Dealers near you have Hybrid models available from $177 per month, to $783 per month, for 36 months. Learn more about Hybrid lease deals
How Much Does It Cost to Lease a New Hybrid?
- The estimated monthly payment to lease a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring L is $783 per month, for 36 months. There are many other leasing options available depending on exactly what features you want, including a 2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium, for $342/mo, or a 2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium, for $783/mo, for 36 months. Learn more about Hybrid lease deals
Is It Cheaper to Buy or Lease a New Hybrid?
- Monthly lease payments for a Hybrid can be as much as $68 or $184 per month lower than a loan payment. Learn more about Hybrid lease deals
$44,585Est. Lease: $783/mo
$44,585Est. Lease: $783/mo
Don Miller Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Madison / Wisconsin
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! Both practical and stylish! Chrysler prioritized fit and finish as evidenced by: adjustable headrests in all seating positions, a roof rack, and leather upholstery. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1L79LR270240
Stock: 270240
Listed since: 09-03-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$35,590Est. Lease: $342/mo
$35,590Est. Lease: $342/mo
Star Ford Lincoln - Glendale / California
Your search is over! This Ford won't be on the lot long! Packed with features and truly a pleasure to drive! Top features include front dual zone air conditioning, adjustable headrests in all seating positions, a power seat, and seat memory. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Dealer Review:
Thank you to Hrair and the rest of the team for such wonderful care and service. Everyone took the time to answer my questions with patience. I would recommend car shopping and a test drive at Star Ford! Thanks again to everyone!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0RU3LR189359
Stock: 189359
Listed since: 02-23-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$29,193Est. Lease: $269/mo
$29,193Est. Lease: $269/mo
Waite Toyota - Watertown / New York
2020 Toyota Prius Prime LEBackup camera, Smart Key entry with Push Button ignition, Bluetooth, Toyota Safety Sense P, Apple Car Play/Android Auto, Safety Connect, Heated front seats.Waite Toyota is family owned and operated, serving Northern New York since 1929.
Dealer Review:
Tim went above and beyond to ensure that I got everything I wanted in my new Camry! I highly recommend Tim!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Toyota Prius Prime LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
54 Combined MPG (55 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFP4L3155295
Stock: E7639
Listed since: 04-30-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$25,265Est. Lease: $312/mo
$25,265Est. Lease: $312/mo
Shottenkirk Honda Of Cartersville - Cartersville / Georgia
Crystal Black Pearl 2020 Honda Insight EX FWD CVT 1.5L I4 SMPI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV3055/49 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Honda Insight EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (55 City/49 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19XZE4F55LE008433
Stock: 7413
Listed since: 03-11-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$28,995Est. Lease: $305/mo
$28,995Est. Lease: $305/mo
AutoNation Ford North Canton - North Canton / Ohio
Navigation System,Lane Keeping Assist,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,EBONY; CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS,ENGINE: 2.0L IVCT ATKINSON CYCLE I-4 HYBRID,EQUIPMENT GROUP 550A,FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET,MAGNETIC METALLIC,TRANSMISSION: ECVT
Dealer Review:
The salesman we had was amazing! Very knowledgeable about the vehicles I was looking at and so accommodating to what I needed. I would recommend everyone goes to Autonation Ford for the next car!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU8LR145074
Stock: LR145074
Listed since: 08-20-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$29,940
$29,940
Shults Ford Lincoln - Wexford / Pennsylvania
2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE I4 Hybrid eCVT FWD Ruby Red43/41 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU4KR165112
Stock: S9N5112
Listed since: 12-07-2018
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$39,290Est. Lease: $432/mo
$39,290Est. Lease: $432/mo
Performance Ford Lincoln - Randolph / New Jersey
HYBRID, BACK-UP CAMERA, LEATHER, HEATED FRONT SEATS, COOLED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, BLUETOOTH, MOONROOF, REAR PARKING AID, MP3 Player, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, KEYLESS ENTRY, SAT RADIO, ALLOY WHEELS.
Dealer Review:
I would avoid Performance Ford in Randolph. I have bought 20+ cars but this is the worst dealership experience I have ever had. The General Manager Doug Raleigh is unresponsive and so was my sales person Matthew Collura. I was looking at buying a Ford GT350R but changed my mind prior to receiving any purchase documents. They still haven't sent my deposit back to me and it has been 16 days. Doug won't return my phone calls or emails. If this is how they handle a potential customer, I wonder how they will treat you. It is very disappointing that I have to resort to this to seek resolution. You have been warned. I will be reporting them to the Better Business Bureau as well. If you look below I am not the only person who has had this experience.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid Titanium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0SU1LR245888
Stock: F20579
Listed since: 07-08-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$27,725Est. Lease: $177/mo
$27,725Est. Lease: $177/mo
Ourisman Hyundai of Bowie - Bowie / Maryland
Summit Gray Pearl 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid SE FWD 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch I4 Free Car Washes for Life!, Loaner Car for Scheduled Maintenance!, I4. New Vehicle Prices exclude tax, tags, destination and a dealer processing fee of $500. Price includes: $1500 - Retail Bonus Cash. Exp. 09/08/2020
Dealer Review:
Jack J. Made the purchase experence great. He was able to obtain my vehicle to my exact color/trum specifiactions. Although it eas not in stick he was able to coordiante with another Hyundai dealership in New York and i had my vehicle the next day. Jack J. Also ensured that i knew evrthing about my new car inside and out. Go see Jack, he will set you straight.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC65LD7LU199046
Stock: 1199046
Listed since: 03-10-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$27,143Est. Lease: $369/mo
$27,143Est. Lease: $369/mo
AutoNation Toyota Cerritos - Cerritos / California
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER PACKAGE (TMS),DOOR EDGE GUARDS (TMS),Lane Keeping Assist,REAR BUMPER APPLIQUE (TMS),Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,50 STATE FEDERAL EMISSIONS,BLACK; FABRIC SEAT TRIM,MAGNETIC GRAY METALLIC,PREFERRED OWNERS PORTFOLIO (TMS) Get pre-approved for this vehicle instantly, just text MYBUDGET to 91000 - no negative impact to your credit score! Message and data rates may apply.
Dealer Review:
Jordan and Ahmad were the dream team at Autonation! We had previously been to three other Southern California Toyota dealers and ultimately purchased our new 2020 RAV4 from Autonation. We had told Jordan exactly what we wanted in the vehicle and he delivered. Ahmad was also very helpful and thorough in explaining the new technological features of the car.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Toyota Prius LE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (54 City/50 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKAMFU2M3127652
Stock: M3127652
Listed since: 08-06-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$37,170Est. Lease: $448/mo
$37,170Est. Lease: $448/mo
Hall Honda Virginia Beach - Virginia Beach / Virginia
2.0L I4 DOHC 16V, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation system: Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 330-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Prem Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, TBD Axle Ratio, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 19" Machine-Finished Alloy w/Gray Inserts. *Every Internet Price includes current applicable offers. Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a dealer processing fee ($500 Maryland; not required by law); ($389 Pennsylvania). ($699 Virginia, North Carolina). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
Dealer Review:
Excellent customer service. very satisfied with personalized help and support.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (40 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 7FART6H96LE013236
Stock: 2201933
Listed since: 08-10-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$33,519Est. Lease: $417/mo
$33,519Est. Lease: $417/mo
Ford Country - Henderson / Nevada
2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid SEL White Platinum FWD eCVT I4 Hybrid, Window Tint43/41 City/Highway MPG Price includes: $2500 - Retail Customer Cash. Exp. 08/31/2020
Dealer Review:
Excellent sales and service. Jason Didiego was incredibly helpful and professional.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid SEL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0MU1LR171403
Stock: 65997
Listed since: 02-27-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$38,603Est. Lease: $459/mo
$38,603Est. Lease: $459/mo
Sloane Toyota of Malvern - Malvern / Pennsylvania
Gray 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited AWD eCVT 2.5L 4-Cylinder 2.5L 4-Cylinder.41/38 City/Highway MPG
Dealer Review:
My lovely wife and I had a nice time at Sloane Toyota. Mohamed was so kind and thoughful. I bought a great car thanks to him.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (41 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMDWRFV7LD055341
Stock: 600998
Listed since: 03-03-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$27,663Est. Lease: $310/mo
$27,663Est. Lease: $310/mo
Scott Clark Toyota - Matthews / North Carolina
Factory MSRP: $27,663 $911 off MSRP! 2020 Toyota Prius LE 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i Blizzard Pearl Standard & Optional Features: 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Safety Connect with 3-year trial, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric Seat Trim, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Audio, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 15" 5-Spoke Alloy w/Full Wheel Covers. We offer Market Based Pricing, so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. We'll buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours -Jimmy Cline At Scott Clark Toyota our team is committed to earning your business for life! Please call or email us to schedule a test drive or simply stop on in today! Please call to verify rebates and interest rates as not all programs are compatible. **All prices plus tax, tag & administrative fee. Internet price does not include any dealer added accessories**
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Toyota Prius LE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (54 City/50 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFU0L3118945
Stock: 91913
Listed since: 04-14-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$27,145Est. Lease: $196/mo
$27,145Est. Lease: $196/mo
Hawkinson Kia - Matteson / Illinois
Snow White Pearl 2019 Kia Niro LX FWD 6-Speed Dual Clutch 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30, 3.227 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Net, Carpeted Floor Mats, Cloth-Trimmed Seats, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: UVO eServices 911 Connect, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision Warning System, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front Fog Lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, High Load Cargo Mat, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Lane Keep Assist System, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Daytime Running Lights, Low tire pressure warning, LX Advanced Technology Package, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Satellite, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Smart Cruise Control, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.51/46 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2019 Kia Niro LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
49 Combined MPG (51 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCB3LC0K5350538
Stock: K8854
Listed since: 01-21-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$30,475Est. Lease: $303/mo
$30,475Est. Lease: $303/mo
David McDavid Honda of Frisco - Frisco / Texas
THIS NEW ACCORD HYBRID FEATURES -BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED FRONT SEATS, SUNROOF / MOONROOF, AND SATELLITE RADIO- -GREAT GAS MILEAGE- This Accord Hybrid looks great with a clean Gray interior and Obsidian Blue Pearl exterior! Save time, click, call or text to check vehicle availability & schedule a hassle free test drive. *All website pricing excludes TT&L and Dealer installed accessories.
Dealer Review:
I purchased a new Honda from Scott Mazur at McDavid Honda in Frisco and it was a great transaction. I dealt mostly with Scott, but everyone that I came into contact with during the buying process were friendly and helpful. Scott did an outstanding job in helping me get the car and the deal I wanted. He followed through on everything that he said he would right through the delivery process, without exception. In my experience, that is rare in the car business, and I appreciate Scott's professionalism. The dealership was clean and inviting, even though they are doing some expansion construction. The finance person I dealt with (Davood?) was super. Very helpful and thorough. I left McDavid with the car I wanted, with the deal I wanted, with a minimum of stress and hassle. This is my second new car purchase from McDavid and both have been excellent transactions.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
48 Combined MPG (48 City/47 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCV3F46LA012647
Stock: LA012647
Listed since: 07-02-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$32,306Est. Lease: $326/mo
$32,306Est. Lease: $326/mo
Theodore Robins Ford - Costa Mesa / California
Theodore Robins Ford offers this Ford Fusion Hybrid to our customers with the following services; Home/Office Test drives, Home/Office Delivery, Video Presentations, Home/Office service delivery. Inquire for details. Magnetic Metallic 2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid SEL FWD eCVT I4 Hybrid I4 Hybrid. 43/41 City/Highway MPG Price includes: $1000 - Retail Bonus Customer Cash. Exp. 09/08/2020 $3000 - Retail Customer Cash. Exp. 09/08/2020
Dealer Review:
We had a bad experience with another Dealership on Beach Blvd. So working with the sales team at Theodore Robins Ford was a breath of fresh air. The price on the Pre-owned 2015 Ford Flex we found online was honored. They paid us $800.00 for our trade-in which was $300.00 more than we were hoping for. We had our own financing through Bank of America at a great rate and they didn't give us one ounce of grief or try to steer us to use their financing. We did buy their bumper to bumper warranty because they gave us a great rate as well as the security system. Normally I would never buy these aftermarket upgrades. Our salesman, Phil actually drove to our home in Anaheim to make sure the security system was all set-up correctly. Like others have said you make the Ford Company proud and we are very happy customers! Oh I almost forgot that our bank needed the contract changed to just my name and I was able to come in the next day and they got that knocked out in 30 minutes!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid SEL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0MU1LR257245
Stock: 0L257245
Listed since: 07-29-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$26,565Est. Lease: $259/mo
$26,565Est. Lease: $259/mo
Midwest Kia - Wichita / Kansas
2020 Kia Niro LX Runway RedEvery new Midwest KIA comes with KIA's industry leading peace of mind coverage including a 10 year 100,000 mile limited powertrain warranty and the 5 year 60,000 mile basic warranty.We Wanna See Ya--In A Midwest Kia!!!
Dealer Review:
We had a great experience with our sales person, Diego. The sales manager was great too! Our problem was the finance guys! I have never felt so much pressure to upgrade my car warranty in my life! We told them 5 times a we didnât want any extra insurance yet they continued to pressure us! Totally ruined our experience. I was going to recommend Midwest Kia to my kids but now I wonât be.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Kia Niro LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (52 City/49 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCB3LC3L5400575
Stock: K8605
Listed since: 06-10-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$29,842Est. Lease: $246/mo
$29,842Est. Lease: $246/mo
Priority Toyota - Springfield / Virginia
MIDNIGHT BLACK METALLIC 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE FWD eCVT 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V 51/53 City/Highway MPG Price includes: $2000 - TMS Customer Cash - CAT. Exp. 09/30/2020
Dealer Review:
I had a wonderful experience at Priority Toyota! I was very well taken care of, and all of my needs were met. Excellent service and unbeatable prices for a car that will stand the test of time.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (51 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1C31AK3LU531910
Stock: 202707
Listed since: 02-07-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
