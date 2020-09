Star Ford Lincoln - Glendale / California

Your search is over! This Ford won't be on the lot long! Packed with features and truly a pleasure to drive! Top features include front dual zone air conditioning, adjustable headrests in all seating positions, a power seat, and seat memory. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Dealer Review:

Thank you to Hrair and the rest of the team for such wonderful care and service. Everyone took the time to answer my questions with patience. I would recommend car shopping and a test drive at Star Ford! Thanks again to everyone!

Features and Specs:

Description: New 2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

42 Combined MPG ( 43 City/ 41 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3FA6P0RU3LR189359

Stock: 189359

Listed since: 02-23-2020