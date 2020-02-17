Ontario Hyundai - Ontario / California

Chalk White/Black Roof 2021 Hyundai Kona EV Limited FWD 1-Speed Automatic 150kW 201HP ElectricRecent Arrival! 132/108 City/Highway MPG Price includes: $500 - Event Cash . Exp. 09/08/2020

I did my research for two weekends before emailing a few dealerships about some appealing cars I wanted to consider for my new one. Brian W from Ontario Hyundai replied with a great offer on a new Elantra, so I went last Sunday with the goal of buying one. Like the prior customer, and past reviews, I experienced a scam, and it never feels good to be deceived. The price I was quoted for the new car, including rebates, was then jacked-up with three 'options' which were not optional at all--they were already installed and could not be removed. I should have spotted it when Brian took me to the car and pointed out those three features, which were not the things I really wanted to see: seats covered in scotch guard and plastic trim around the doors. Big deal. Security alarm was the third, but usually that's included in new cars so I assumed it was part of the original quote. The three non-negotiable extra features added another $2400 to the price. Brian didn't mention the change in price when he ran my credit and started writing the sale, but then the sales manager Dennis come over to show me the additional costs. I was annoyed to say the least. His defense was that a lot of other dealerships do the same thing. Seriously, it's nothing to boast about. There's a reason salesman have the rep of being dishonest. Brian W and Dennis were polite, I will say that. They said 'no pressure' and I was free to walk out (after spending hours there), but it's like being misquoted on a restaurant dinner price when everyone is seated at the table ready to eat. You can leave, but then you have to start all over. Dennis and Brian did cut prices on the three added features (that I didn't want) but it still put the price of the car above the quote I originally got. Then when the papers are signed, the finance guy, also Brian, tried to sell more 'protections' in the form of three different kinds of service warranties, on top of the Hyundai warranty which is good. I have no complaints about how these gentlemen treated me as a customer in terms of being polite and friendly. The problem is the lack of full disclosure and transparency upfront; in fact, the lure to get me to the store was false. I did buy the car, and I hope it turns out to be a good one in the long run. But looking at the Edmunds recommended price a day later, I see that I overpaid, when I had gone there excited for a great deal. I was unsettled when I left the dealership. It would have been much better if the first contact was an honest offer. My rating is 3 stars because the staff I met were all friendly people, but not 5 stars because they played the dirty tricks of auto sales. No one likes that.

Description: New 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

120 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ 108 Highway)

VIN: KM8K33AG5MU098577

Stock: 21H098

Listed since: 08-26-2020