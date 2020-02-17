Best Electric Cars, Trucks and SUVs Lease Deals & Specials
What Are the Best Electric Lease Deals Near me?
- There are 2,775 matching lease deals for Electric models. Dealers near you have Electric models available from $293 per month, to $4,015 per month, for 36 months. Learn more about Electric lease deals
How Much Does It Cost to Lease a New Electric?
- The estimated monthly payment to lease a 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT is $308 per month, for 36 months. There are many other leasing options available depending on exactly what features you want, including a 2020 Nissan LEAF SV PLUS, for $359/mo, or a 2020 Nissan LEAF SV PLUS, for $308/mo, for 36 months. Learn more about Electric lease deals
Is It Cheaper to Buy or Lease a New Electric?
- Monthly lease payments for a Electric can be as much as $230 or $324 per month lower than a loan payment. Learn more about Electric lease deals
$39,515Est. Lease: $308/mo
Connell Chevrolet - Costa Mesa / California
CONNELL CHEVROLET IS OPEN MONDAY-SATURDAY 8:30-8 PM. SUNDAY 10-8. Factory MSRP: $39,515 Dealer Discount of $2,500 off MSRP Price includes: $1500 - Chevrolet Select Market Lease Loyalty Cash Offer. Exp. 09/30/2020 $3000 - Costco Member Private Offer . Exp. 01/04/2021 $8500 - Chevrolet Consumer Cash Program. Exp. 09/30/2020All advertised prices are net of factory rebates. Leases are excluded. Please check with dealer for eligiblity for the listed rebates. See dealer for details. Connell Chevrolet makes every effort to list correct price and rebates. Information is provided by third party and is subject to verification. Please speak to authorized manager for confirmation of any and all listed prices and rebates. All information is subject to change.LT trim, MOSAIC BLACK METALLIC exterior and DARK GALVANIZED/SKY COOL GRAY interior. Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot, Remote Engine Start, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT.. DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGEKEY FEATURES INCLUDEPower Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, WiFi Hotspot Chevrolet LT with MOSAIC BLACK METALLIC exterior and DARK GALVANIZED/SKY COOL GRAY interior features a Electric Motor.OPTION PACKAGESDC FAST CHARGING, COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (KA1) heated driver and front passenger seats, (KI3) automatic heated steering wheel, (N34) 3-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel and (DD8) auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE includes (UKC) Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, (UFG) Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and (UD7) Rear Park Assist, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM with 10.2" diagonal LCD color touch-screen, AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock, includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice command pass-through to phone; featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability for compatible phone (STD), ENGINE, NONE (STD).MORE ABOUT USCONNELL CHEVROLET SERVING ORANGE COUNTY SINCE 1964 THE ORANGE COUNTY ORIGINALPlease confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
Miguel made it easy for us and got us exactly what we were looking for. Thank you!!!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (N/A City/110 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FY6S09L4130108
Stock: L130108
Listed since: 08-17-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$42,935Est. Lease: $359/mo
Future Nissan of Roseville - Roseville / California
JD Power Vehicle Dependability Study. This Nissan LEAF boasts a Electric engine powering this Automatic transmission. GUN METALLIC, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, [V02] SV PLUS TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE -inc: ProPILOT Assist, Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC), full speed range and hold, Intelligent Driver Alertness (I-DA), Electronic Parking Brake (EPKB), Steering Assist, Universal Garage Door Opener, LED Signature Daytime Running Lights, 8-Way Power Driver Seat w/2-Way Lumbar, Auto-Dimming Inside Mirror, Intelligent Around View Monitor (I-AVM), LED Headlights.*This Nissan LEAF Comes Equipped with These Options *[B92] PROTECTION PACKAGE -inc: front bumper clear protector and rear bumper protector , [B93] SPLASH GUARDS, Wheels: 17" Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: Single Speed Reducer, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: 215/50R17 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Nissan LEAF come see us at Future Nissan, 600 Automall Dr, Roseville, CA 95661. Just minutes away!
Dealer Review:
Shane Larson, Shane Weirick and another guy, sorry I forgot his name.. Helped us a lot into buying our car. At first we were really looking for a used car, but after all looking at the prices, we decided it was better to buy a new one. Their patience was impeccable. Negotiations was a bit tough, but we eventually got into an agreement. They even went far and beyond as to helping us get an agent for a new auto insurance once they found out that our current auto insurance was pricing us too high for our car. For that we are very grateful. We are also very happy with our new 2019 Altima SR.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan LEAF SV PLUS with Blind Spot Monitoring, 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
104 Combined MPG (114 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BZ1CP4LC304194
Stock: N50298
Listed since: 05-21-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$39,785Est. Lease: $297/mo
Nissan of Downtown LA - Los Angeles / California
S PLUS trim, DEEP BLUE PEARL exterior and Black interior. Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Blind Spot Monitor, Apple CarPlay SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Keeping Assist Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Nissan S PLUS with DEEP BLUE PEARL exterior and Black interior features a Electric Motor. VISIT US TODAY: Downtown Nissan proudly serves the greater LA area. We offer many automotive products and services to our Los Angeles area customers. From quality new Nissan vehicles to used cars, we know anyone looking for a vehicle in Los Angeles will likely find what they want at our dealership. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan LEAF S PLUS with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
108 Combined MPG (118 City/97 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BZ1BP0LC300712
Stock: N0300712
Listed since: 02-17-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$84,645Est. Lease: $873/mo
Warren Henry Jaguar - North Miami / Florida
80/72 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jaguar I-PACE SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
76 Combined MPG (80 City/72 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADHC2S19L1F87008
Stock: JL1F87008
Listed since: 06-29-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$38,860Est. Lease: $298/mo
Connell Chevrolet - Costa Mesa / California
CONNELL CHEVROLET IS OPEN MONDAY-SATURDAY 8:30-8 PM. SUNDAY 10-8. Factory MSRP: $38,860 Dealer Discount of $2,500 off MSRP Price includes: $1500 - Chevrolet Select Market Lease Loyalty Cash Offer. Exp. 09/30/2020 $3000 - Costco Member Private Offer . Exp. 01/04/2021 $8500 - Chevrolet Consumer Cash Program. Exp. 09/30/2020All advertised prices are net of factory rebates. Leases are excluded. Please check with dealer for eligiblity for the listed rebates. See dealer for details. Connell Chevrolet makes every effort to list correct price and rebates. Information is provided by third party and is subject to verification. Please speak to authorized manager for confirmation of any and all listed prices and rebates. All information is subject to change.Onboard Communications System, Remote Engine Start, WiFi Hotspot, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT.. ENGINE, NONE, DC FAST CHARGING, Alloy Wheels. LT trim, KINETIC BLUE METALLIC exterior and DARK GALVANIZED/SKY COOL GRAY interior.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEPower Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, WiFi Hotspot. Chevrolet LT with KINETIC BLUE METALLIC exterior and DARK GALVANIZED/SKY COOL GRAY interior features a Electric Motor.OPTION PACKAGESDC FAST CHARGING, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM with 10.2" diagonal LCD color touch-screen, AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock, includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice command pass-through to phone; featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability for compatible phone (STD), ENGINE, NONE (STD).WHO WE ARECONNELL CHEVROLET SERVING ORANGE COUNTY SINCE 1964 THE ORANGE COUNTY ORIGINALPlease confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
Miguel made it easy for us and got us exactly what we were looking for. Thank you!!!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (N/A City/110 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FY6S05L4131787
Stock: L131787
Listed since: 08-26-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$44,240Est. Lease: $337/mo
Reeder Chevrolet - Knoxville / Tennessee
BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE, USB PORT, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, SIRIUS XM, PREMIUM SOUND, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, We are an internet retailer and our inventory is priced to market for a hassle free experience, 2 USB Charging-Only Ports For Rear Passengers, 6-Speaker Audio System, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic Emergency Braking, Bose Premium 7-Speaker Audio System, DC Fast Charging, Driver Confidence II Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Infotainment Package, IntelliBeam Automatic On/Off High Beam, Knee airbag, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment System AM/FM Stereo, Rear side impact airbag, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wireless Charging For Devices.127/108 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Proudly serving Knoxville, Clinton, Powell, Alcoa, Maryville, Farragut, Lenoir City, Kodak, Sevierville, Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg, Morristown, Wartburg, Tazewell, Oneida, LaFollette, Rogersville, Greeneville, Crossville, Athens, Sweetwater, Bean Station, Arden, Canton, Clyde, Sneedville, Talbott, Jefferson City, Dandridge, Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol, Elizabethton, Blountville, Asheville, Farragut,Walnut Hill, Waynesville and all of East Tennessee.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (N/A City/110 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FZ6S09L4129294
Stock: 84210
Listed since: 07-28-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$43,805
Ontario Hyundai - Ontario / California
Chalk White/Black Roof 2021 Hyundai Kona EV Limited FWD 1-Speed Automatic 150kW 201HP ElectricRecent Arrival! 132/108 City/Highway MPG Price includes: $500 - Event Cash . Exp. 09/08/2020
Dealer Review:
I did my research for two weekends before emailing a few dealerships about some appealing cars I wanted to consider for my new one. Brian W from Ontario Hyundai replied with a great offer on a new Elantra, so I went last Sunday with the goal of buying one. Like the prior customer, and past reviews, I experienced a scam, and it never feels good to be deceived. The price I was quoted for the new car, including rebates, was then jacked-up with three 'options' which were not optional at all--they were already installed and could not be removed. I should have spotted it when Brian took me to the car and pointed out those three features, which were not the things I really wanted to see: seats covered in scotch guard and plastic trim around the doors. Big deal. Security alarm was the third, but usually that's included in new cars so I assumed it was part of the original quote. The three non-negotiable extra features added another $2400 to the price. Brian didn't mention the change in price when he ran my credit and started writing the sale, but then the sales manager Dennis come over to show me the additional costs. I was annoyed to say the least. His defense was that a lot of other dealerships do the same thing. Seriously, it's nothing to boast about. There's a reason salesman have the rep of being dishonest. Brian W and Dennis were polite, I will say that. They said 'no pressure' and I was free to walk out (after spending hours there), but it's like being misquoted on a restaurant dinner price when everyone is seated at the table ready to eat. You can leave, but then you have to start all over. Dennis and Brian did cut prices on the three added features (that I didn't want) but it still put the price of the car above the quote I originally got. Then when the papers are signed, the finance guy, also Brian, tried to sell more 'protections' in the form of three different kinds of service warranties, on top of the Hyundai warranty which is good. I have no complaints about how these gentlemen treated me as a customer in terms of being polite and friendly. The problem is the lack of full disclosure and transparency upfront; in fact, the lure to get me to the store was false. I did buy the car, and I hope it turns out to be a good one in the long run. But looking at the Edmunds recommended price a day later, I see that I overpaid, when I had gone there excited for a great deal. I was unsettled when I left the dealership. It would have been much better if the first contact was an honest offer. My rating is 3 stars because the staff I met were all friendly people, but not 5 stars because they played the dirty tricks of auto sales. No one likes that.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
120 Combined MPG (N/A City/108 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8K33AG5MU098577
Stock: 21H098
Listed since: 08-26-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$80,075Est. Lease: $1,150/mo
Audi Plano - Plano / Texas
MANHATTAN GRAY METALLIC,Sun/Moonroof,Leather Seats,AUDI E-TRON BEAM FRONT & REAR DOORS,Navigation System,REAR SIDE AIRBAGS,INTERIOR PROTECTION KIT,Lane Keeping Assist,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,Rear Spoiler,Cooled Front Seat(s),All Wheel Drive,BLACK; LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
Dealer Review:
Very smooth process, had multiple people helping on the deal. Bought from far out of state and it was still much easier than working with the local dealers.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback Premium Plus 55 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WA12ABGE3LB035766
Stock: LB035766
Listed since: 08-14-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$45,220Est. Lease: $685/mo
Weston Nissan - Davie / Florida
WE ARE OPEN! HOME DELIVERY SERVICE - ANYWHERE, ANY TIME! $6,240 off MSRP! Factory MSRP: $45,220 2020 Nissan Leaf SL Plus Electric ZEV 214hp Gun Metallic 114/94 City/Highway MPG Price includes all factory rebates and available incentives. Excludes tax, tag, title and dealer fees. For well-qualified buyers:$4000 - Nissan Customer Cash - National. Exp. 09/08/2020
Dealer Review:
Luis was excellent knowledge up front helpful patient approachable. Ramon in finance was quick to close the deal and make the sale happen.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan LEAF SL PLUS with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
104 Combined MPG (114 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BZ1DP4LC304646
Stock: L304646
Listed since: 03-06-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$208,380Est. Lease: $4,015/mo
Porsche Barrington - Barrington / Illinois
2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Carrara White MetallicVIN: WP0AC2Y14LSA72626OPTION LIST: *Taycan Turbo S -Carrara White Metallic -Olea Club Leather Interior in Truffle Brown -Tire Sealing Compound and Electric Air Compressor-Steering Wheel Heating-Rear 2+1 Seats -Interior Trim in Paldao -Burmester 3D High-End Surround Sound System -25 ft Charging Cable -Seat Belts in Truffle Brown-Passenger Display-Advanced 4-Zone Climate Control-On-Board 150 kW/400V DC Charger -Mobile Charger Connect-Porsche InnoDrive incl. Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)-All-Season Tires for 21" Wheels -Porsche Intelligent Range Manager-Under Door Puddle Light Projectors -3 Years of 30 min DC Charging Sessions with Electrify America-Premium Package-Fixed Panoramic Roof in Glass -Surround View -Storage Package -Thermally & Noise Insulated Glass-Ionizer -Lane Change Assist (LCA) -Seat Ventilation (Front)Join the Circle.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
68 Combined MPG (67 City/68 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2Y14LSA72626
Stock: 205756
Listed since: 08-24-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$44,350Est. Lease: $313/mo
Team Chevrolet - Vallejo / California
Prices do not include government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. No holds or deposits. All vehicles sold on a first come, first serve basis. Price includes all applicable rebates: Rebates can not be combined with special APR offers. Dealer Discount Available to Everyone. Rebates include:$8500 - GM Consumer Cash Program. Exp. 09/30/2020
Dealer Review:
Great experience. Helpful, knowledgeable, and made what I thought was the impossible happen. Bent over backwards for me, the whole team. All around amazing! Thank you Mike, Samir, and all the team at Team Chevy.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (N/A City/110 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FZ6S05L4125386
Stock: TC4017
Listed since: 08-12-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$38,510Est. Lease: $319/mo
Kearny Mesa Hyundai - San Diego / California
Ceramic Blue w/White Roof 2020 Hyundai Kona EV SEL FWD 1-Speed Automatic 150.0L Electric OHV ZEV 201hp132/108 City/Highway MPG Price excludes tax, title, license and dealer doc fee, but includes the following incentives: $500 - Event Cash . Exp. 09/08/2020
Dealer Review:
Amazing team, knowledgeable and thoughtful
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
120 Combined MPG (N/A City/108 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8K23AG2LU068096
Stock: 500774
Listed since: 02-03-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$44,320Est. Lease: $328/mo
Feldman Chevrolet of Novi - Novi / Michigan
2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier $11,565 off MSRP! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Mosaic Black Metallic 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier FWD 1-Speed Automatic Electric Drive Unit**Feldman Chevrolet of Novi**Michigan's NUMBER 1 Chevrolet dealership. Located at 42355 Grand River Rd in Novi, Michigan. We have over 5000 new vehicles in inventory we are sure to have the right vehicle for you. Call (248)-513-8923 to schedule an appointment now. 127/108 City/Highway MPG Price includes: GM employee discount and dealer cash. Limited Availability first come first served.$3000 - Costco Member Private Offer . Exp. 01/04/2021 $8500 - Chevrolet Consumer Cash Program. Exp. 09/30/2020
Dealer Review:
Tony and Sarah were great to deal with love my new 2019 EquinoxYou will not be disappointed with them.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (N/A City/110 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FZ6S03L4134247
Stock: MF0C134247
Listed since: 08-14-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$39,690Est. Lease: $293/mo
Byers Chevrolet - Grove City / Ohio
This Chevrolet Bolt EV has many features and is well equipped including. Comfort & Convenience Package (3-Spoke Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Automatic Heated Steering Wheel, and Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats), Driver Confidence Package (Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Rear Park Assist), Interior Protection Package (LPO) (All-Weather Cargo Mat (LPO) and Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats), Preferred Equipment Group 2LT, 17" Painted Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System, 6-Way Manual Driver Seat Adjuster, 6-Way Manual Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, DC Fast Charging, Delay-off headlights, Deluxe Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Mounting License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment System AM/FM Stereo, Rear Cargo Double Floor Storage, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheel Locks Bluetooth Backup Camera. Oasis Blue 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT FWD 1-Speed Automatic Electric Drive UnitRecent Arrival! 127/108 City/Highway MPG Price includes: $8500 - Chevrolet Consumer Cash Program
Dealer Review:
Ben was awesome when buying a 2020 Blazer RS. He was professional and not pushy. I would buy from Byers Chevy and through Ben again. Also, would recommend then as well.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (N/A City/110 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FY6S02L4134730
Stock: C200807
Listed since: 08-19-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$43,735Est. Lease: $363/mo
Alderman's Chevrolet Buick GMC - Rutland / Vermont
Nightfall Gray Metallic 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier FWD 1-Speed Automatic Electric Drive Unit 127/108 City/Highway MPG
Dealer Review:
I had been shopping around for a new truck for about 4 years, tired of having to repair my everyday driver, every day. Looking to find that certain one that had what I wanted. Was going to buy a new truck, order it from GM to get exactly what I wanted but found out the color and cab orientation I wanted was not even available anymore. So I turned my sites to a used truck. I found only 5 in North America, with all the correct features. One of those I found to be here at Alderman’s. This one also had the lowest miles and surprisingly was by far the cleanest, lowest in price compared to all others found with all the same features. Priced at almost 20k below the new truck price, in the color and cab orientation and 4x4 as I wanted with very low miles, and like new condition. Alderman’s where honest and quick with any request of info and were easy to work with. As of now, I have just put on a little over 5k miles, and completed its first 500 mile road trip, it is still beautiful. Other than a few upgrades that I did out of personal taste (not necessity), and a few basic maintenance things (that any vehicle would require, oil, filter, etc.) It has been phenomenal. Quite, powerful, reliable, safe. Rides, operates and looks like new. I have received more questions and positive attention from other drivers with this truck then I have with some of my classic cars. A big thanks to everyone at Alderman’s.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (N/A City/110 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FZ6S06L4131178
Stock: 2031178
Listed since: 07-27-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$38,320Est. Lease: $297/mo
AutoNation Chevrolet Airport - Orlando / Florida
DC FAST CHARGING,LPO; WHEEL LOCKS,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,DARK GALVANIZED/SKY COOL GRAY; DELUXE CLOTH SEAT TRIM,ELECTRIC DRIVE UNIT; (200 HP [150 KW] 266 LB-FT OF TORQUE [360 N-M]),EMISSIONS; FEDERAL REQUIREMENTS,ENGINE; NONE,LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP,NIGHTFALL GRAY METALLIC
Dealer Review:
I can’t begin to tell you how amazing my experience with Denise was when I had to buy a new car! I unexpectedly needed a new vehicle after my last car kicked the bucket without warning. I found my way online to this wonderful dealership and quickly at the desk of Denise to look for a brand new 2020 Chevrolet Bolt. She was very easy to get along with, friendly and above all listened to my needs. Working with the sales manager Safaa they understood my financial needs and found a payment that would work for me. Not only did they get me a fantastic vehicle, they made my money go towards a car I never could’ve imagined driving. I’m at a loss for words with how amazing my experience was and would recommend them to anyone looking for a wonderful buying experience!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (N/A City/110 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FY6S06L4128915
Stock: L4128915
Listed since: 08-10-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$38,855Est. Lease: $324/mo
Kearny Mesa Hyundai - San Diego / California
Galactic Gray w/White 2020 Hyundai Kona EV SEL FWD 1-Speed Automatic 150.0L Electric OHV ZEV 201hp132/108 City/Highway MPG Price excludes tax, title, license and dealer doc fee, but includes the following incentives: $500 - Event Cash . Exp. 09/08/2020
Dealer Review:
Amazing team, knowledgeable and thoughtful
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
120 Combined MPG (N/A City/108 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8K23AG3LU073324
Stock: 501003
Listed since: 03-16-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$40,825Est. Lease: $429/mo
Carr Nissan - Beaverton / Oregon
Nav System, Lane Keeping Assist, Smart Device Integration, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Apple CarPlay, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Keyless Start, Blind Spot Monitor. SV PLUS trim KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Blind Spot Monitor, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keeping Assist, Smart Device Integration, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. WHO WE ARE: Carr Nissan is with you all the way. Every mile. Every day. Located in Beaverton, and serving all of the Portland Metro area, CARR Nissan treats the needs of each customer, be it in sales, service or parts, with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a family owned Nissan dealer we enjoy the challenge of exceeding those expectations each and every time you visit Carr. Being located in Beaverton makes us just minutes from Portland, Hillsboro, Tigard & Lake Oswego. Prices after all available factory rebates. Some factory rebates may require factory financing.Sale price does not include tax, title,licensing,documentation,or dealer installed accessories. Lifetime warranty does not apply to lease transactions. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
I bought a certified vehicle and wanted to say Thank You to Carr Nissan for hiring such helpful group of people. From Jeremy Reardon who sold the SUV to me, to James Reardon who was available to help when Jeremy wasn't. John Patterson for explaining warranties. Kudos for the great teamwork.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan LEAF SV PLUS with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
104 Combined MPG (114 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BZ1CP9LC306331
Stock: N200286
Listed since: 06-26-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
