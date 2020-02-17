Best Electric Cars, Trucks and SUVs Lease Deals & Specials

What Are the Best Electric Lease Deals Near me?

There are 2,775 matching lease deals for Electric models. Dealers near you have Electric models available from $293 per month, to $4,015 per month, for 36 months. Learn more about Electric lease deals

How Much Does It Cost to Lease a New Electric?

The estimated monthly payment to lease a 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT is $308 per month, for 36 months. There are many other leasing options available depending on exactly what features you want, including a 2020 Nissan LEAF SV PLUS, for $359/mo, or a 2020 Nissan LEAF SV PLUS, for $308/mo, for 36 months. Learn more about Electric lease deals

Is It Cheaper to Buy or Lease a New Electric?

Monthly lease payments for a Electric can be as much as $230 or $324 per month lower than a loan payment. Learn more about Electric lease deals
  • 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT in Black
    new

    2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT

    Exterior
    Interior

    $39,515

    Est. Lease: $308/mo
  • 2020 Nissan LEAF SV PLUS in Gray
    new

    2020 Nissan LEAF SV PLUS

    Exterior
    Interior

    $42,935

    Est. Lease: $359/mo
  • 2020 Nissan LEAF S PLUS in Dark Blue
    new

    2020 Nissan LEAF S PLUS

    Exterior
    Interior

    $39,785

    Est. Lease: $297/mo
  • 2020 Jaguar I-PACE SE in Black
    new

    2020 Jaguar I-PACE SE

    Exterior
    Interior

    $84,645

    Est. Lease: $873/mo
  • 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT in Light Blue
    new

    2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT

    Exterior
    Interior

    $38,860

    Est. Lease: $298/mo
  • 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier in Light Blue
    new

    2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier

    Exterior
    Interior

    $44,240

    Est. Lease: $337/mo
  • 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric Limited in White
    new

    2021 Hyundai Kona Electric Limited

    Exterior
    Interior

    $43,805

  • 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback Premium Plus 55 quattro in Gray
    new

    2020 Audi e-tron Sportback Premium Plus 55 quattro

    Exterior
    Interior

    $80,075

    Est. Lease: $1,150/mo
  • 2020 Nissan LEAF SL PLUS in Gray
    new

    2020 Nissan LEAF SL PLUS

    Exterior
    Interior

    $45,220

    Est. Lease: $685/mo
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S in White
    new

    2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S

    Exterior
    Interior

    $208,380

    Est. Lease: $4,015/mo
  • 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier in Dark Red
    new

    2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier

    Exterior
    Interior

    $44,350

    Est. Lease: $313/mo
  • 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric SEL in Dark Blue
    new

    2020 Hyundai Kona Electric SEL

    Exterior
    Interior

    $38,510

    Est. Lease: $319/mo
  • 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier in Black
    new

    2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier

    Exterior
    Interior

    $44,320

    Est. Lease: $328/mo
  • 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT in Light Blue
    new

    2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT

    Exterior
    Interior

    $39,690

    Est. Lease: $293/mo
  • 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier in Gray
    new

    2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier

    Exterior
    Interior

    $43,735

    Est. Lease: $363/mo
  • 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT in Gray
    new

    2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT

    Exterior
    Interior

    $38,320

    Est. Lease: $297/mo
  • 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric SEL in Gray
    new

    2020 Hyundai Kona Electric SEL

    Exterior
    Interior

    $38,855

    Est. Lease: $324/mo
  • 2020 Nissan LEAF SV PLUS in Dark Blue
    new

    2020 Nissan LEAF SV PLUS

    Exterior
    Interior

    $40,825

    Est. Lease: $429/mo

