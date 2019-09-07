Coughlin Chillicothe - Chillicothe / Ohio

I would highly recommend this dealership. On a chance we drove down to Chillicothe from Columbus looking for a used suv. Our salesman Joe Coleman was fantastic!! He listened to what we were looking for and our budget. He treated us like family and explained our options and allowed my wife and I to discuss them without any hassle or aggressive sales pitch. It was such a relief, seeing how we had spoken to sales people from other dealerships that were not so welcoming, understanding, and even interested in anything other than selling us a car. I would happily drive the hour back to Coughlin Chevrolet of Chillicothe if I were in the market for another car. The general manager Andy Gilbert does a great job there! I have previously purchased multiple cars from Andy when he was in sales and even requested him at a previous dealership prior to our trip to Coughlin. To somehow cross paths with him as we were finishing our deal was the icing on the cake. I couldn't give a higher recommendation for a dealership, general manager, and salesman. *****

Description: New 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



VIN: 1GC4YPEY0LF238790

Stock: CC6720RR

Listed since: 05-07-2020