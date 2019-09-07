Best Diesel Lease Deals & Specials
- ExteriorInterior
$94,556Est. Lease: $1,256/mo
Coughlin Chillicothe - Chillicothe / Ohio
***COME VISIT THE ALL NEW COUGHLIN IN CHILLICOTHE AT 1221 N. BRIDGE STREET*** 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Jet Black Leather. All rebates to dealer. All prior sales excluded. In stock units only. 0% offers may be in lieu of factory rebates, and are based on approved tier 1 credit through GM Financial. Leases include 10K miles per year with $0.25 per mile over penalty. Purchase Payment based on tier credit through preferred lender. Lease Payment based on approved tier 1 credit through GM Financial. Payment includes title, registration and bank fees. Payment excludes tax and document fee. Price excludes tax, title, registration and document fee. No security deposit required. $395 disposition fee for GM Financial. Residency restrictions may apply. While we make every effort to prevent pricing errors, key stroke and human errors do occur. Please contact dealer for details. Price includes: Valid with all retail purchases and not eligible with subvented rates
Dealer Review:
I would highly recommend this dealership. On a chance we drove down to Chillicothe from Columbus looking for a used suv. Our salesman Joe Coleman was fantastic!! He listened to what we were looking for and our budget. He treated us like family and explained our options and allowed my wife and I to discuss them without any hassle or aggressive sales pitch. It was such a relief, seeing how we had spoken to sales people from other dealerships that were not so welcoming, understanding, and even interested in anything other than selling us a car. I would happily drive the hour back to Coughlin Chevrolet of Chillicothe if I were in the market for another car. The general manager Andy Gilbert does a great job there! I have previously purchased multiple cars from Andy when he was in sales and even requested him at a previous dealership prior to our trip to Coughlin. To somehow cross paths with him as we were finishing our deal was the icing on the cake. I couldn't give a higher recommendation for a dealership, general manager, and salesman. *****
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4YPEY0LF238790
Stock: CC6720RR
Listed since: 05-07-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$52,350Est. Lease: $709/mo
Donley Ford Lincoln - Ashland / Ohio
This Ford F-150 has many features and is well equipped including.Ingot Silver Metallic 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat RWD 10-Speed Automatic V6 Turbo22/30 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTFW1C17KFC54453
Stock: A19466
Listed since: 07-09-2019
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$58,600Est. Lease: $679/mo
Performance Dodge Ram - Woodbury / New Jersey
Price includes all costs to be paid by a consumer, except for licensing costs, registration fees, and taxes. Please call Jewel Spears our Internet Sales Manager to schedule a time to meet with him. To take advantage of this special internet price, please print out your vehicle of interest and bring it with you to ensure that you get the discounted INTERNET SPECIAL PRICE and ask for Jewel.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ram 3500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRGL1LG196075
Stock: L60009
Listed since: 08-10-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$61,175
Herb Chambers Ford of Westborough - Westborough / Massachusetts
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE The Herb Chambers Companies generates over 2.7 billion dollars in sales each year with over 2,400 employees. Last year over 60,000 people chose Herb Chambers for their new or used vehicle and another 500,000 clients serviced with one of our 60 dealerships. Please allow us the opportunity to exceed your expectations as well! OPTION PACKAGES ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 manual push-button engine-exhaust braking and intelligent oil-life monitor, 175 Amp Heavy Duty Alternator, 34 Gallon Fuel Tank, 3.31 Axle Ratio, Dual 78-AH 750 CCA Batteries, XLT VALUE PACKAGE Power-Adjustable Pedals, SecuriCode Driver's Side Keyless Entry Keypad, Reverse Sensing System, 8-Way Power Driver's Seat, Autolock/Auto Unlock, Fog Lamps, 6' ANGULAR CHROME STEP BAR, VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION HD and SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link, NOTE: SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link includes a 5-year prepaid subscription, Services are not available in Alaska and Hawaii, SYNC 3 COMMUNICATIONS ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM enhanced voice recognition, 8' LCD capacitive touch screen in center stack w/swipe capability, pinch-to-zoom capability included w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation system, 4.2' productivity screen in IP cluster, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and 2 smart charging USB ports, NOTE: SYNC AppLink lets you control some of your favorite compatible mobile apps w/your voice, It is compatible w/select smartphone platforms, Commands may vary by phone and AppLink software, 110V/400W Outlet, 1 in-dash mounted outlet, REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM, TIRES: LT275/70RX18E BSW Automatic Transmission (4), RAPID-HEAT SUPPLEMENTAL CAB HEATER Dual Extra Heavy-Duty Alternators (Total 377-Amps) KEY FEATURES INCLUDE 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels. Privacy Glass, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS. . The final price above includes all incentives and special discounts. Please check with the dealer to make sure you qualify for all incentives. May require dealer financing, price valid only at Herb Chambers Ford of Westborough.
Dealer Review:
David Chapin was a joy to work with and put my deal together very quickly and painless
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT8KED30779
Stock: SW477
Listed since: 07-25-2019
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$72,220Est. Lease: $836/mo
Burnworth-Zollars Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM - Nappanee / Indiana
Navigation System*, Sunroof/Moonroof*, Leather Seats*, Backup Camera*, Limited Package*, Tow Package*, Remote Start*, Premium Sound Package*, 4WD, 1500 Limited, 4D Crew Cab, EcoDiesel 3.0L V6, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat, Black w/Premium Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, 10 Speakers, 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio, 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio, 48V Belt Starter Generator, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Go, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Audio memory, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Body Color Bumper Group, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Dome Dual LED Reading Lamp, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, harman/kardon 19 Speaker Premium Sound, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, LED Dome/Reading Lamp, Limited Level 1 Equipment Group, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Multi-Function Tailgate, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Quick Order Package 28M Limited, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 12 w/Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Surround View Camera System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, Wheels: 20' x 9' Polished w/Inserts, Wheels: 22' x 9' Polish/Painted w/Inserts. Burnworth-Zollars celebrating 40 years in the community! WWW.BZAUTOS.COM. Free Car Washes For Life! Burnworth-Zollars Auto Group applies a Doc Fee of $184, plus Indiana Sales Tax and Title Fees, to the final purchase price of every vehicle sale. Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat 2020 Ram 1500 Limited 4WD 8-Speed Automatic EcoDiesel 3.0L V6 21/29 City/Highway MPG
Dealer Review:
Bryce was solid. He made our long distance buy a breeze. His integrity and knowledge made the car buying experience easy. We would not hesitate to buy again from Bryce at Burnwoth Zollars.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ram 1500 Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6SRFHM3LN225651
Stock: J3010
Listed since: 12-24-2019
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$50,426
Mercedes-Benz of Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
Why choose Mercedes-Benz of Chicago - A Fletcher Jones Company -Pickup and Delivery for Service -Complimentary Car Wash -Complimentary Loaner Mercedes-Benz Vehicles -$500 Refer-A-Friend Offer -Complimentary Paintless Dent Removal for the First Year -Lease Wear & Tear Coverage up to $1,000* -Lease Over Mileage Coverage up to 7,500 Miles* *See dealer for details. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van is the perfect example of the modern luxury. The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. Beautiful color combination with Arctic White exterior over BLACK interior making this the one to own! You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for.
Dealer Review:
Bryan, my sales guys was thoughtful, well informed and totally tuned in to what my needs were. He went out of his way the entire day to keep me posted on where we were in the buying process, since this was a remote purchase. I will definitely buy at MBC again and personally requested this hardworking young man. Once again thx to the Bryan and Roy.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Back-up camera, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: W1Y4ECHY7LT025796
Stock: S8876
Listed since: 07-02-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$64,460Est. Lease: $981/mo
Glenn Polk Ford - Gainesville / Texas
110V/400W Outlet, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Angular Chrome Step Bar, 7 Speakers, 8-Way Power Driver's Seat, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Autolock/Auto Unlock, Body-Color Door Handles w/Chrome Insert, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, Camper Package, Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic-Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fixed Rear-Window w/Defrost, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, FX4 Off-Road Package, GVWR: 10,000 lb Payload Package, Halogen Fog Lamps, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Order Code 603A, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Pedals, PowerScope Trailer Tow Mirrors w/Heat, Privacy Glass, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/MP3 Player, Rear CHMSL Camera, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Security system, SiriusXM Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Upfitter Switches (6), Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, Wheels: 18 Chrome PVD Aluminum, Wheels: 18 Sparkle Silver Painted Cast Aluminum, XLT Premium Package. 2020 Ford F-250SD XLT Oxford White 4WD 10-Speed Automatic Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel Price includes the following incentives, not all customers may qualify: $500 - F-Series Retail Customer Cash. Exp. 09/08/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT9LED57314
Stock: FD57314
Listed since: 06-22-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$51,035
Mercedes-Benz of Birmingham - Irondale / Alabama
Want us to come to you? No problem! In case we missed a picture or a detail you would like to see of this 2020 Sprinter 2500, we are happy to send you A PERSONAL VIDEO walking around the vehicle focusing on the closest details that are important to you. We can send it directly to you via text, email, or Facebook messenger. We look forward to hearing from you! To learn more about this vehicle or our specials, contact our Sales Department at 205-989-2802. **While we make every effort to verify options; occasionally human error may occur.**
Dealer Review:
I had the best experience with Trent Tate! He is very knowledgeable, honest, and patient. Highly recommend him for your next car!!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Back-up camera, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: W1Y4ECHY8LP211372
Stock: T211372
Listed since: 06-24-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$67,515Est. Lease: $899/mo
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills - North Richland Hills / Texas
ENGINE: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL,LARAMIE LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP,LT FROST BEIGE/MOUNTAIN; LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS,OFF ROAD PACKAGE,ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE,CTR STOP LAMP W/CARGO VIEW CAMERA,TIRES: LT275/70R18E OWL ON/OFF ROAD,PATRIOT BLUE PEARLCOAT,CLEARANCE LAMPS,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,Cooled Front Seat(s),MONOTONE PAINT,QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HH LARAMIE,TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (68RFE)
Dealer Review:
I met with Kate at the NRH location to look at the Dodge Ram Rebels, she was absolutely amazing!! Not pushy at all and very warming, she made my buying experience flawless!!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ram 2500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5FLXLG230318
Stock: LG230318
Listed since: 08-12-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$81,920Est. Lease: $1,204/mo
Glenn Polk Autoplex - Gainesville / Texas
10 Speakers, 12 Touchscreen Display, 17 Speaker harman kardon Premium Sound, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: none, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Active Noise Control System, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop, Adaptive Steering System, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Apple CarPlay, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Audio memory, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Appearance Package, Black Exterior Truck Badging, Black Headlamp Bezels, Black Tail Lamp Bezels, Black Wheel Center Hub, Body Color Grille Surround, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, Clearance Lamps, Compass, CTR Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Camera, Delay-off headlights, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Electronically Controlled Throttle, Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Performance Tuned Shock Absorbers, Front reading lights, Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Hill Descent Control, Illuminated entry, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Lane Keep Assist, Leather steering wheel, Limited Leather Bucket Seats, Limited Level 1 Equipment Group, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Off Road Decal, Off Road Package, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Painted Rear Bumper, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Pickup Box, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Quick Order Package 2HM Limited, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 12.0 w/Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, RamBox Delete, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic Plus, SiriusXM Travel Link, SiriusXM w/360L, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Surround View Camera System, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Tip Start, Tow Hooks, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, USB Host Flip, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, Wheels: 20 x 8.0 Satin Carbon w/Chrome Inserts. 2020 Ram 2500 Limited Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Cummins 6.7L I6 TurbodieselAwards:* Motor Trend Automobiles of the year
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ram 2500 Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5SL3LG214015
Stock: D214015
Listed since: 07-27-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$74,500Est. Lease: $1,001/mo
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Spring - Spring / Texas
ENGINE: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL,NIGHT EDITION,RADIO: UCONNECT 12.0 W/NAVIGATION,LARAMIE LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP,POWER SUNROOF,TOWING TECHNOLOGY GROUP,PAINTED FLAT CAB-LENGTH SIDE STEPS,Sun/Moonroof,BLACK; LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS,5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK TOWING PREP GROUP,Navigation System,ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE,GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT,PROTECTION GROUP,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,Cooled Front Seat(s),MONOTONE PAINT,QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HH LARAMIE,TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (68RFE) Get pre-approved for this vehicle instantly, just text MYBUDGET to 91000 - no negative impact to your credit score! Message and data rates may apply.
Dealer Review:
Thank you Jordan Gonzalez for making this a great experience. Your knowledge of the product and explanation of the different option packages allowed me to buy the best car for my needs. FYI the GSM John Pike came out to thank me for my purchase as I was leaving. Very friendly staff. I would highly recommend them to anyone.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ram 2500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5FL5LG208517
Stock: LG208517
Listed since: 08-07-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$66,625Est. Lease: $1,032/mo
Coughlin Ford of Pataskala - Pataskala / Ohio
4WD. Oxford White 2020 Ford F-350SD XL DRW 4WD 10-Speed Automatic Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV TurbodieselAll rebates to dealer. All prior sales excluded. In stock units only. 0% offers may be in lieu of factory rebates, and are based on approved tier 1 credit through Ford Motor Credit Corporation. Leases include 10.5K miles per year with $0.25 per mile over penalty. Payment based on approved tier 1 credit through Ford Motor Credit Corporation. Purchase Payment based on tier credit through preferred lender. Payment includes title, registration and bank fees. Payment excludes tax and a $250.00 document fee. Price excludes tax, title, registration and a $250.00 document fee. No security deposit required. No disposition fee at lease end. Residency restrictions may apply. While we make every effort to prevent pricing errors, key stroke and human errors do occur. See dealer for details.When you buy from Coughlin, you buy from a friend. We treat you like family. Everything we do is transparent. Come on in and experience the COUGHLIN DIFFERENCE. You won't be disappointed. Price includes: $1000 - Special Package Retail Bonus Cash. Exp. 09/08/2020 $500 - F-Series Retail Customer Cash. Exp. 09/08/2020
Dealer Review:
Did most of my shopping online and agreed to a price etc. Showed up at the store for a test drive and bought the vehicle. This is the second time purchasing a vehicle from a Coughlin store and they make it easy.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3DT7LED92974
Stock: J1898
Listed since: 08-11-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$62,120Est. Lease: $780/mo
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT North Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona
ENGINE: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL,LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP,SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE,BLACK; PREMIUM CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT,5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK TOWING PREP GROUP,ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE,HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP,REMOTE START SYSTEM,REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS,LED BED LIGHTING,FRONT & REAR RUBBER FLOOR MATS,PROTECTION GROUP,220 AMP ALTERNATOR,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,BRIGHT WHITE CLEARCOAT,QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HZ BIG HORN,TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (68RFE) Get pre-approved for this vehicle instantly, just text MYBUDGET to 91000 - no negative impact to your credit score! Message and data rates may apply.
Dealer Review:
i must say that this was the best time i have ever had in purchasing a new vehicle. i picked out a vehicle, gave my information and told the salesman to call me when he had a price, payment and interest rate for me. he called and made his offer, and i was not satisfied and suggested to rework the offer. the salesman called back with a great deal. i went back to the dealership, and it took about an hour to complete the deal. i am really satisfied with the whole processes thank you, Francis Maena .
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ram 2500 Big Horn with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5JL8LG173513
Stock: LG173513
Listed since: 06-24-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$81,900
King Buick GMC - Loveland / Colorado
Pacific Blue Metallic 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4WD 10-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Dark Walnut/Dark Ash Grey Leather.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT49WEY3LF312727
Stock: 29599
Listed since: 08-19-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$73,165Est. Lease: $1,141/mo
Planet Ford - Spring / Texas
Ford's 2020 F-Series Super Duty pickup trucks are better than ever.. Why over pay? This is one of the best values around. This truck is a powerhouse. Great for towing. Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 13,000+ lbs, Maximum Towing Capacity of 12,100 lbs, 385+ horsepower, 430+ foot-pounds of torque, 6.7l 4v ohv power stroke v8 turbo diesel b20, Torqshift 10-Speed Automatic, Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive, and crew cab with a long bed. This vehicle is going to fly off the lot. Come see it while it lasts! Experience true comfort with leather seats. Value, reliability, safety... This is the complete package. Never get lost again with this Super Duty F-350 DRW's easy to use navigation system. This truck includes: rear view camera, power mirrors, smart steering wheel controls, keyless entry and security system.
Dealer Review:
Planet Ford staff provided a great buying experience. We got what we needed, and wanted, without high pressure sales. Their selection was impressive, giving us a variety of option to chose from within our wish list, and price! Finance kept the deal honest, and straight forward. The truck has exceeded our expectation in performance so far. We chose the 5 liter V8 with optional 3.31 axle, 2 wheel drive.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3DT5LEE31965
Stock: LW3D8055*O
Listed since: 01-01-1970
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$73,190Est. Lease: $1,007/mo
Vernon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Vernon / Texas
This 2020 Ram 2500 Laramie Crew Cab 4x4 is proudly offered by Vernon Auto Group. Vernon Auto Group - A new, unique way to buy a vehicle! In a small town in North Texas lives a unique company with BIG ideas. We're redefining how our customers buy and own vehicles and it's working... Simply put, you will appreciate the easiest, most efficient and enjoyable buying and ownership experience ANYWHERE! In fact, our innovative approach has driven us to be the Dealer Rater National Ram Dealer of the Year and a eBay Motors Top Strategic Seller! Here are just a few reasons why customers have chosen Vernon Auto Group: Transparent Deals Upfront Pricing, No Haggling, No Numbers Game Fast Friendly Service and Delivery Technology driven company with low overhead and a market driven systematic approach to pricing vehicles. So come by or give us a phone call and lets start your journey on the most fun and enjoyable purchase experience you will ever make. Here at Vernon Auto Group our job is to serve you. Call our team today at 1-(833)-275-3894 or email us at internetsales@vernonautogroup.com Manufacturers Rebate subject to residency restrictions. Any customer not meeting the residency restrictions will receive a dealer discount in the same amount of the manufacturers rebate.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ram 2500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5FL8LG213257
Stock: D7351
Listed since: 07-21-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$81,210Est. Lease: $1,237/mo
East Carolina Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT - Greenville / North Carolina
Check out this 2020! It offers the latest in technological innovation and style. A turbocharger further enhances performance, while also preserving fuel economy. It includes power seats, front dual-zone air conditioning, a bedliner, and voice activated navigation. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 300 horsepower, and load leveling rear suspension maintains a comfortable ride. Well tuned suspension and stability control deliver a spirited, yet composed, ride and drive Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Call now to schedule a test drive.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ram 2500 Longhorn with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5GL9LG213928
Stock: 200915
Listed since: 07-08-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$82,210Est. Lease: $1,124/mo
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills - North Richland Hills / Texas
ENGINE: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL,LONGHORN LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP,DUAL REAR WHEELS,SAFETY GROUP,POWER SUNROOF,TOWING TECHNOLOGY GROUP,Sun/Moonroof,Leather Seats,LOWER TWO TONE PAINT,Navigation System,I/P MOUNTED AUXILIARY SWITCHES,PEARL WHITE,Lane Keeping Assist,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,Cooled Front Seat(s),LT MOUNTAIN BROWN/BROWN; PREMIUM LEATHER BUCKET SEATS,MANUFACTURER'S STATEMENT OF ORIGIN,QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HK LONGHORN,TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 68RFE
Dealer Review:
I met with Kate at the NRH location to look at the Dodge Ram Rebels, she was absolutely amazing!! Not pushy at all and very warming, she made my buying experience flawless!!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ram 3500 Longhorn with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRNL6LG240915
Stock: LG240915
Listed since: 08-11-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
