I was in the market for a Nissan Frontier 4 x 4 truck that I found online at Hyman Brothers. It should have been the easiest sale ever for them. I knew what I wanted it was just a matter of agreeing on the price. I had my own financing and I made it clear what my banks interest rate was (2.99%). I told both the salesman and the business manger that if their rate was better than my banks i would take the dealers rate. I was lead to believe that the dealer would get e a rate of 3.0% which was basically the same as my banks. Being that I live in NC and a hurricane was fast approaching I made it clear that I would need to come to VA a get this done ASAP. Well being in a hurry got me played for the okie doke. Not fully reading the paperwork before signing the dealer got me a rate of 5.09%. Thats crazy seeing that I have a credit score above 720. Putting my trust in the fact that someone said that they would do what we agreed on was my fault. I have called and texted the salesman several time over the past two week trying to discuss this issue and I have gotten the same answer, "the business manager is out of the office. I am exploring options to return the vehicle to the dealership and just paying the fee for the 300 miles that I have driven. Its not about the money but the principal at this point.

Description: New 2020 Nissan Murano SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 28 Highway)

VIN: 5N1AZ2BJ3LN159450

Stock: N70874

Listed since: 08-13-2020